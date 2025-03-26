AI is bridging India’s customer service gap, but wait times persist

New research from ServiceNow reveals that 80% of Indian consumers now rely on AI chatbots for issue tracking, product recommendations, and self-help. However, despite AI’s rapid adoption, customer service inefficiencies persist—Indian consumers spent 15 billion hours on hold in the past year.

AI is now embedded in daily life, with widespread usage in shopping, dining, and financial decisions. Yet, businesses dedicate just one day per week to resolving customer issues, while inefficiencies consume the rest. As a result, 89% of consumers are willing to switch brands due to slow service.

The Urgent Need for AI-Driven Customer Service

Customer expectations have surged, but inefficiencies in traditional service models create a major disconnect—agents estimate simple issues take 30 minutes to resolve, while customers perceive it as 3.8 days. Despite a slight reduction in wait times, frustration remains high.

ServiceNow’s survey of customer service agents in India highlights that administrative burdens hinder efficiency, with AI emerging as a solution. Over half of agents believe AI will free up time for meaningful problem-solving and reduce workloads, while 42% see it as a career growth opportunity.

AI as the Future of Customer Experience

Sumeet Mathur, Senior VP & MD of ServiceNow India, emphasizes that AI is transforming customer service by enhancing agent roles and improving efficiency. The ServiceNow AI Agent Orchestrator acts as a control hub, streamlining workflows and ensuring seamless coordination.

As AI reshapes business operations, companies must act now—embrace AI-driven service models or risk losing customer loyalty in an increasingly competitive market.