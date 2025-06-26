Airtel Cracks Down on Online fraud in Delhi-NCR: Shields 3.5 Million Users in Real Time

Bharti Airtel (“Airtel”) has announced significant progress in its mission to protect customers in Delhi-NCR from rising online frauds. As part of the nationwide rollout of its AI-powered fraud detection system, Airtel has successfully safeguarded more than 3.5 million users across the state — within just 43 days of launching its advanced fraud detection system.

Automatically enabled for all Airtel mobile and broadband customers, the advanced system scans and filters links across SMS, WhatsApp, Telegram, Facebook, Instagram, E-mail and other browsers. It leverages real-time threat intelligence to examine over 1 billion URLs daily and blocks access to harmful sites in under 100 milliseconds.

For instance, if a resident receives a suspicious message that reads: “Your package is delayed. Track it here: “http://www.tracky0urparcell.com”. And if the unsuspecting resident, then clicks on the link, Airtel’s system also clicks into gear. It instantly scans the link and if flagged as suspicious, it blocks access. The user is redirected to a warning message that reads: “Blocked! Airtel found this site dangerous!” All this instantaneously. This real-time interception prevents users from falling victim to all kinds of frauds.

Commenting on the initiative, Nidhi Lauria, CEO – Delhi-NCR and Uttar Pradesh (West), Bharti Airtel, said “At Airtel, we are dedicated to protecting our customers from various types of fraud. By incorporating our network with an AI-driven fraud detection solution, we guarantee that our customers are protected from all new threats without requiring any action on their part. We consider it crucial to act now to secure the digital environment of tomorrow, and we take pride in being at the forefront of this initiative by providing a safer and more comprehensive network for our customers in Delhi-NCR.”

In a collaborative effort to bolster cyber security in the national capital, Nidhi Lauria, CEO – Delhi – NCR and Uttar Pradesh (West), Bharti Airtel, met Mr. Sanjay Arora, IPS, Commissioner of Police, Delhi, to apprise him of Airtel’s Fraud Detection Solution to combat cyber threats and strengthening digital safety across the region.

With Delhi-NCR ranked as one of India’s most digitally advanced states, the threat of online fraud has grown. Fraudsters increasingly target users through phishing links, fake deliveries and spurious banking alerts. Airtel’s solution acts as a statewide digital shield, protecting families, senior citizens, homemakers, students and first-time smartphone users alike.

The AI-driven platform delivers fraud warnings in the user’s preferred language, including Hindi, making it highly effective for the state’s diverse population. This multilingual support is especially impactful in districts with low digital literacy or where English is not widely used.

The solution operates silently in the background, requires no installation and is offered free of cost. Delhi-NCR is at the forefront of digital adoption — from online banking to government e-services — and Airtel’s initiative plays a critical role in creating a safer digital ecosystem across the state. Whether it’s a working professional, a homemaker, or a student. Airtel helps make every digital interaction safer.

How the AI-Powered tool works:

In the last 43 days of the launch, Airtel has blocked more than 188,000 malicious links and shielded 106 Million users across the country.