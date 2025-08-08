Autodesk launches India-based regional data storage to empower local businesses

Autodesk has expanded its regional cloud offerings to include India, enabling customers—especially in regulated sectors such as infrastructure, government, and utilities—to store and manage project data locally. The move aligns with the Government of India’s Viksit Bharat vision, supporting the creation of a resilient, tech-enabled infrastructure ecosystem.

With this expansion, Autodesk Docs, BIM Collaborate, and BIM Collaborate Pro users can now choose India as their primary data storage location, meeting both compliance requirements and customer preferences for data residency. Backed by enterprise-grade security, privacy, and recoverability, the India region offering aims to enhance trust in cloud-based collaboration.

Advertisement

According to Autodesk’s 2025 State of Design & Make report, digital transformation is driving up to 50% ROI in productivity, innovation, and customer satisfaction across AECO (architecture, engineering, construction, and operations) industries. Yet, 37% of Indian organizations still express concerns over data security. Autodesk’s localized storage directly addresses this gap by providing secure, high-performance, regionally compliant solutions.

“India is at a pivotal moment in its digital transformation journey,” said Kamolika Peres Gupta, Vice President, India and SAARC, Autodesk. “Prioritizing data regionalization builds trust and enables seamless collaboration. Our India-based storage offering empowers businesses and public institutions to lead confidently in a digital-first environment while delivering global standards of data integrity and performance.”

The offering is powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS).

“By leveraging AWS’s global infrastructure, Autodesk is meeting the growing demand for data residency while delivering performance, security, and scalability,” said Colin Lazier, Vice President of Databases at AWS. “This expansion reflects our shared commitment to accelerating customers’ digital transformation journeys.”

India now joins the United States, European Union, Australia, United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, and Canada in benefiting from Autodesk’s global regional storage network. The launch follows Autodesk’s June 2025 introduction of localized BIM solutions tailored to India’s infrastructure development needs.