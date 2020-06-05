AVerMedia accelerating AI at the Edge with NVIDIA Jetson Platform

Read Article

The AVerAI NX211B and AVerAI NX213B work concurrently with smart cameras to gain situational awareness and respond to real-time safety and security threats

AVerMedia, an NVIDIA Elite Partner, has announced the launch of new compact AVerAI NX211B and NX213B AI edge computing systems designed to leverage the powerful capabilities of the NVIDIA Jetson Xavier NX for AI-at-the-edge applications. The products are designed to address the physical space concern for the industries.

These products are developed to work even in extreme temperatures ranging from 0°C to 70°C. They are well suited to be implemented and used across smart cities, retail, healthcare, manufacturing, robotics, transportation, and other verticals. The AVerAI NX211B and AVerAI NX213B work concurrently with smart cameras to gain situational awareness and respond to real-time safety and security threats. They support various video input sources from IP camera, USB camera, MIPI camera, and capture cards supporting HDMI/VGA/3G-SDI/Composite video sources.

The AVerAI NX211B is an active-cooled system suitable for industrial environments in confined spaces where temperatures range from 0°C to 70°C. AVerAI NX211B provides the access to a list of rich I/O functions, which includes 2x 2 Lane MIPI CSI-2, 1x 4 Lane MIPI CSI-2 MIPI Camera Input (optional item), 1x 4Kp60 HDMI output, 2x USB 3.0, 1x GbE RJ-45, 20-pins GPIO expansion, 1x Micro SD card slot, and 1x Micro-B USB 2.0 for recovery. It also features a single-mould PCB terminal block module for the easy power connection. It comes with the compact dimensions of 76.6mm (L) x 91.4mm (W) x 70mm (H) and design for reliable field installation. Additionally, it comes with a single-mould PCB terminal block module for the easy power connection and can simultaneously decode and analyze 8-channel 1080p60 IP camera videos.

The AVerAI NX213B is a passive-cooled system with 8-channel PoE (PSE) ports for IP cameras and a SATA port for storage, ideal as AI NVR in smart cities and retail applications. It is specially crafted as an application ready platform for multiple applications to improve the performance, flexibility, and time to market. With NX213B, software developers not only can deploy their deep learning software on this system but can also market their software in a Box PC as a complete solution. This helps to simplify the efforts and processes of the system integration in launching their AI solution into the market faster. Moreover, it comes with the WaveFin technology which helps to operate in the environment up to 65°C without airflow.

The Jetson Xavier NX module with cloud-native support delivers up to 21 TOPS of accelerated computing with 384 CUDA cores and 48 Tensor Cores in a credit-card sized form factor. It can run modern neural networks in parallel and process data from multiple high-resolution sensors-a requirement for full AI systems.

As an NVIDIA Elite partner, AVerMedia develops ruggedized active/passive-cooled thermal designs and technology for the full NVIDIA Jetson lineup, including the Jetson Nano, Jetson Xavier, and Jetson Xavier NX modules. Using AVerMedia’s accessory-extended video capture card products on the Jetson platform provides the ability to receive HDMI, VGA, SDI, and composite video inputs, as well as dual 4Kp30 HDMI video inputs for collecting real-time video data from different application scenarios for analysis.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@expresscomputeronline.com