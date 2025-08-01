Building cohesive security: How integrated platforms enhance threat detection and response

By Brijesh Balakrishnan, VP & Global Head – Cybersecurity, Infosys

Building Macro-financial stability of Enterprises

As economies shift to AI and data-driven decisions, threats can quickly outpace traditional approaches. Enterprises need adaptive defense through threat identification and real-time threat intelligence to manage the barrage of ever-increasing cyber-attacks.

According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the global cost of cybercrime is projected to increase to $10.5 trillion by the end of 2025. These estimates include direct loss to business and indirect costs to victims such as opportunity cost, downtime, lost efficiency, brand disparagement, loss of trust, intellectual property infringement, cyber insurance claims, and damage to employee morale.

Enterprises need to build resilience and be proactive against advanced cyber threats by integrating real-time threat intelligence and adaptive defense mechanisms to reduce the time needed to detect and respond to threats. Enhanced threat detection and response must be built by adoption of cohesive security powered by platforms. AI-powered cyber platforms provide scale and consolidation of multiple tools and process a cohesive central ecosystem of threat detection and response. Automation of threat detection and response through agentic AI, faster data-driven decisions and reduced likelihood of human error by gen-AI assistants will transform their threat detection and response capabilities.

Unseen challenges in the path ahead

Cohesive security aims to simplify the management of security infrastructures and foster seamless collaborative environment for threat detection. Integrated cohesive cybersecurity platforms need careful planning, evaluation, and execution to strengthen the organization’s security posture without disruption. Enterprises fail to build cohesive security platforms for threat detection because of one or more of the challenges faced by them such as

Platform strategy not aligned with business goals – Cohesive platform needs holistic strategy and planning to aligned with overall business goals and compliance requirements. Teams should focus on defining KPIs such as reduced response times, fewer false positives, and enhanced threat visibility. Without an execution strategy enterprises will struggle to build transformative technologies like agentic AI to automate repetitive tasks for threat detection, patch management, and compliance checks. Inability to consolidate data, integration, and interoperability – Enterprises must focus on consolidating data from disparate tools into the platform. If data management is aligned then analytics, intuitive dashboards and AI tools can be built. Integration and interoperability can be improved with the adoption of open standards and flexible architectures like OCSF which also avoid vendor lock-ins. Unable to think of Defender experience – Enterprises can fail in adoption if the user experience is not prioritized by actionable dashboards and observability tools for security teams. Care must be taken to involve stakeholders early in the process to gain buy-in to ensure program success.

Reshaping cyber defense through cohesive security platforms

Cybercrime is no longer just an IT problem—it has evolved into a global economic crisis, affecting corporations, governments, and individuals alike. Integrated cyber platforms are crucial in digital transformation. It provides a scalable and flexible security infrastructure, enabling organizations to innovate faster and enhance overall efficiency. Integrated systems provide a single source of truth to enable advanced threat detection, correlation, and automated response. It is recommended to adopt cohesive security platforms designed on CORE principles for better threat detection and response.

Centralized observability – Integrated platforms consolidate data from endpoints, networks, cloud environments, and applications into a single dashboard. Detect threats across the entire attack surface. Operational intelligence – Combining multiple detection engines (e.g., SIEM, EDR, NDR, UEBA), integrated platforms enable enterprises to build operational intelligence, a foundation for agentic AI. Resilience – Integrated platforms can significantly improve resilience—the ability of an organization to withstand, adapt to, and recover from disruptions—by unifying systems, building backups and recovery process. Efficiency improvement – Integrated platforms streamline response and improve efficiency with automated playbooks, case management tools and collaborative features to share context.

Balance cyber complexity build resilience…

As the cybersecurity landscape continues to evolve, the trend toward unified systems in cybersecurity platform consolidation is gaining significant momentum. This shift is primarily driven by the increasing complexity of cyber threats and the need for simplified yet comprehensive security frameworks.

For instance, according to Microsoft Secure Future Initiative (SFI) report, 90% success rate has been achieved by addressing high-severity cloud vulnerabilities by an integrated cohesive security platform. This enabled Microsoft to collaborate with various security teams to identify and deploy more than 200+ additional detections against top tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs) across the Microsoft infrastructure.

For enterprises seeking a seamless platform-centered solution, integrated platforms powered by AI can effortlessly transform cyber security across data, infrastructure, networks, applications, and services.