Can You Have Bulletproof Security Without Network Lag? Unveiling the Secret

By Vaibhav Dutta, Associate Vice President and Global Head-Cybersecurity Products & Services at Tata Communications

Securing a modern enterprise network can feel like a high-wire act. Complex security measures, can slow down critical applications, hindering operational efficiency and productivity. Conversely prioritising ease of application access and performance over security can leave the business vulnerable to data breaches. NASSCOM has reported, that the cost of cybercrime in India is estimated to reach a staggering ₹10 trillion ($120 billion USD) by 2025.

Our hyperconnected world is fuelled by factors like, remote workforces, hybrid cloud adoption and the Internet of Things (IoT), creating intricate webs of distributed applications, connected devices, and multi-cloud environments. Reports project more than 29 billion active IoT endpoints by 2027. The increasing interconnectedness also means that traditional network perimeters are dissolving, blurring the lines between trusted internal traffic and potentially malicious external traffic.

As the attack surface continues to increase significantly so does the need for enterprises to take proactive action in making their businesses cyber resilient to unpredictable threats. Future-thinking businesses are prioritising investments towards this direction. Cybersecurity Ventures estimates that the global cybersecurity spending is expected to reach $1.75 trillion cumulatively from 2021 to 2025, with a growth rate of 15% increase year-over-year. While such projections reflect increased cognisance towards risk-mitigation, it still might not suffice.

The push and pull between security and performance is nothing new; what’s changed is the urgency to strike the right balance.

Finding the ‘performance – security’ sweet spot

Traditionally, network security has been seen as an “insurance policy” – an unavoidable necessity for mitigating risks. This perspective often leads to a false dichotomy, where security and performance are seen as opposing forces. However, advanced security platforms do not hinder network performance. Let’s explore how:

Security on the go: Think of your network security as a neighbourhood watch program. In the past, security checks might have meant everyone going to a central location, causing delays. Security Service Edge (SSE) solutions are like having trusted security guards closer to home. SSE solutions work similarly. They handle key security tasks like access control and threat detection closer to users, reducing delays compared to sending everything back to a central location. It consolidates core security functions like Zero-Trust Network Access (ZTNA), Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB), Secure Web Gateway (SWG), and Data Loss Prevention (DLP) into a unified cloud-delivered service and leverages Points of Presence (POPs) to perform these functions closer to users. Plus, a single SSE agent can handle multiple tasks, freeing up resources compared to managing lots of separate programs.

Prioritising what matters: SASE solutions which bring the convergence of SSE and SDWAN solutions prioritise business-critical applications like video conferencing and cloud tools. This ensures critical traffic flows smoothly, minimising delays and disruptions that hinder user experience. Legacy firewalls, with their broad-brush approach, often impede application performance unnecessarily. Imagine a busy highway where an ambulance needs to reach a hospital urgently. A traditional firewall would be like a single checkpoint for all vehicles. Every car, truck, and even the ambulance would have to undergo the same lengthy inspection, causing delays for everyone. This could be disastrous for the ambulance. SSE and SDWAN, on the other hand, are like intelligent traffic management systems. They can identify the ambulance (critical application) and direct it to a faster lane (prioritised inspection) for quicker passage, ensuring critical care is delivered efficiently.

Making networks more self-healing: Advanced security tools with AI capabilities are like smart traffic cops. They analyse network traffic patterns, identify anomalies in real-time and quickly isolate it, preventing it from causing congestion for the rest of the network. This allows them to intuitively take targeted actions against threats, minimising disruptions to legitimate traffic flow. Legacy security solutions often rely on blanket blocking rules, which can inadvertently slow down legitimate connections.

Seeing the big picture: Security platforms provide centralised visibility and control over network activity, enabling IT teams to quickly identify and address performance bottlenecks or security incidents. This proactive approach streamlines network management and optimises overall network health.

While organisations today have the options to choose from across a variety of security solutions navigating their implementation and ongoing management can be complex. Here’s where a trusted Managed Security Services Provider (MSSP) steps in. They empower organisations to connect, communicate, and collaborate with agility and peace of mind.

To wrap up, advanced security platforms are not roadblocks to performance; they are essential tools for building a resilient, efficient and competitive network fabric. By embracing innovative solutions and partnering with the right security experts, businesses can achieve both robust security and seamless network performance in today’s dynamic threat landscape.