Cloudera and Dell join forces to deliver next-generation private AI platform

As enterprises race to harness the power of AI, one of the biggest challenges remains where data lives and how quickly it can be accessed. Cloudera, in collaboration with Dell Technologies, is taking a bold step to address this with the integration of Dell ObjectScale into Cloudera’s AI and data platform — creating a next-generation Private AI system that combines scale, governance, and predictable economics.

The integration, announced at Cloudera EVOLVE25 in New York, validates Dell ObjectScale as a storage option for Cloudera’s suite of AI services. This means enterprises can run Cloudera’s compute engines directly against Dell’s high-performance, S3-compatible object store, enabling seamless access to both structured and unstructured data.

Tackling the data–AI gap

According to Cloudera’s new global survey, The Evolution of AI: The State of Enterprise AI and Data Architecture, IT leaders still juggle multiple architectures for data storage — with 63% using private cloud, 52% public cloud, and 42% data warehouses. This fragmentation makes it difficult for enterprises to apply AI consistently and effectively. By unifying data with Dell ObjectScale and layering Cloudera’s AI tools on top, organizations gain a single, governed platform to scale AI without the risks and inefficiencies of moving data across environments.

Advertisement

A complete Private AI system

The integrated platform brings together Dell’s leadership in AI infrastructure and Cloudera’s secure data and AI capabilities, offering enterprises a powerful Private AI system. With Cloudera’s AI Workbench, Inference Service, and Agent Studio, businesses can build, train, deploy, and manage AI models and intelligent agents efficiently and affordably — while ensuring security and compliance for sensitive industries.

“Businesses need AI systems that can grow with them, keep data secure, and have clear, predictable costs,” said Abhas Ricky, Chief Strategy Officer, Cloudera. “By combining Dell ObjectScale with Cloudera, organizations can industrialize AI use cases using governed data, deploy them at scale, and create smart agents — all with predictable economics and without hidden fees.”

Echoing the sentiment, Travis Vigil, Senior Vice President, ISG Product Management at Dell Technologies, added: “With Dell ObjectScale now integrated with Cloudera, we’re helping customers bring storage and AI closer together to empower smarter, faster decision-making that drives business growth.”

Why it matters

For enterprises navigating the complexity of AI adoption, the Cloudera–Dell integration offers a clear path forward:

Faster access to data without costly movement

Lower total cost of ownership with predictable economics

Trusted governance and compliance , critical for regulated industries

Scalability to support enterprise-wide AI adoption

With this collaboration, Cloudera positions itself as the only company unifying governed enterprise data with AI services across public cloud, private cloud, and on-premises infrastructure — bringing AI to data anywhere it lives.