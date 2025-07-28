CoreOps.AI launches AgentCORE to transform enterprise AI execution

In a major stride toward reshaping enterprise operations, CoreOps.AI, a rising player in the agentic AI space, has announced the launch of AgentCORE, its flagship AI-as-a-Service platform. Built to deliver autonomous intelligence at scale, AgentCORE allows enterprises to build, train, and deploy AI agents that operate across complex business systems with real-time precision and context awareness.

Described as a milestone in enterprise automation, AgentCORE doesn’t just automate workflows—it enables enterprises to “think, learn, and evolve” by embedding intelligent agents into mission-critical systems, from ERP and CRM to proprietary back-end infrastructure.

“AgentCORE is our dream made real — a platform that ignites a movement to reimagine business operations with intelligence and agility,” said Rajiv Srivastava, CEO and Founder of CoreOps.AI.

Advertisement

Cracking the Code of Enterprise Complexity

Founded in 2024 by a team of seasoned technology leaders with backgrounds in scaling global Fortune 100 operations, CoreOps.AI was born from a hard-earned realization: current-gen AI agents lack the contextual intelligence needed for enterprise-grade deployment.

AgentCORE is designed to solve this problem head-on. The platform delivers faster AI development cycles, measurable cost efficiencies, and seamless integration across existing enterprise infrastructure.

“Agentic AI isn’t just automation—it’s intelligence in action,” said Ankur Sharma, CTO and Co-Founder. “We built AgentCORE not to experiment with AI, but to operationalize it.”

An Open Invitation to Build the Future

In a bold step that sets it apart, CoreOps.AI has open-sourced the AgentCORE CLI under a permissive Business Source License (BSL), inviting developers and researchers worldwide to contribute, extend, and evolve the platform.

“Building truly intelligent, scalable, and secure agents is a massive challenge,” Sharma added. “We can’t—and shouldn’t—do it alone. Open-sourcing AgentCORE is our way of building a community-driven foundation for the future of enterprise AI.”

Enterprise AI, Reimagined

AgentCORE enables always-on digital collaborators that go beyond basic task execution. These agents detect real-time patterns, optimize workloads, drive predictive insights, and personalize customer and employee experiences.

Key capabilities include:

-Real-time pattern detection

-Workload optimization

-Predictive insight generation

-Personalized user experiences

“We are a lean, mission-driven team committed to building world-class agentic AI,” Srivastava emphasized. “For enterprises that want more than automation—for those who want intelligence at the core—we are your partner of choice.