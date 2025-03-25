CrowdStrike advances cybersecurity with AI-powered network vulnerability assessment

BENGALURU, India – March 25, 2025 – CrowdStrike has enhanced its Falcon platform with Network Vulnerability Assessment, an AI-driven capability within Falcon Exposure Management. This eliminates the need for traditional scanners, agents, and hardware, offering real-time risk prioritization for network assets like routers, switches, and firewalls.

By consolidating security operations on the Falcon platform, organizations can replace outdated CVSS-based models with an adversary-driven approach. Customers benefit from complimentary scanning for up to 10% of their assets, gaining immediate exposure to AI-powered security insights.

“Network scanning is a key part of security stacks, and integrating it natively within Falcon fulfills a major customer demand,” said Elia Zaitsev, Chief Technology Officer at CrowdStrike. “Legacy solutions require complex deployments and rely on outdated models. Falcon Exposure Management integrates advanced adversary intelligence, patented AI, and a lightweight agent that functions as a network scanner, enabling instant risk mitigation.”

As cyber threats evolve, attackers exploit multiple vulnerabilities in sequence, bypassing conventional prioritization. The 2025 CrowdStrike Global Threat Report highlights this shift, revealing that legacy tools, which lack AI-driven intelligence, often leave security teams overwhelmed with static CVSS scores and exposure blind spots.

Falcon Exposure Management identifies and mitigates risks before breaches occur. It leverages real-time network assessments, AI-powered risk prioritization, and automated remediation via Falcon Fusion SOAR. By extending adversary-based risk mitigation to network devices, CrowdStrike accelerates security consolidation and eliminates the complexity of managing disjointed tools.