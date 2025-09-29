Dell PowerEdge XE7740 with Intel Gaudi 3: Breaking barriers to enterprise AI accessibility

As enterprises race to integrate artificial intelligence into everyday operations, the demand for scalable, efficient, and cost-effective AI infrastructure is skyrocketing. Meeting this critical need, Dell Technologies has introduced the PowerEdge XE7740, the first server to feature Intel Gaudi 3 PCIe accelerators—designed to make enterprise-grade AI more accessible than ever before.

Flexibility Meets Performance

The 4U PowerEdge XE7740 blends the ease of integration from Dell’s R-Series with the performance and scalability of the XE-Series. Supporting up to eight Gaudi 3 accelerators and advanced networking options, the XE7740 ensures enterprises can scale from fine-tuning models to large-scale AI inferencing without being limited by infrastructure bottlenecks.

By offering optional accelerator-to-accelerator bridging (RoCE v2), enterprises can power memory-intensive workloads such as large language models (LLMs) and multimodal AI applications.

Seamless Integration Into Enterprise Ecosystems

AI expansion often stumbles at the hurdle of retrofitting existing infrastructure. The XE7740 addresses this with Dell Smart Cooling and an efficient design that fits seamlessly into standard ~10kW racks, enabling smooth adoption without the need for costly upgrades.

Pre-optimized for popular models like Llama4, Deepseek, Phi4, and Falcon3, the XE7740 also integrates seamlessly with PyTorch and Hugging Face, allowing organizations to accelerate AI projects without complexity.

Real-World Applications

Dell positions the XE7740 as an enabler of AI across diverse industries:

Healthcare: powering data-intensive genome sequencing and diagnostic analytics.

Financial services: supporting fraud detection and risk mitigation.

Retail: driving real-time personalization and e-commerce optimization.

Telecommunications & manufacturing: enhancing automation, predictive maintenance, and AI-driven customer experiences.

Accessible AI for Every Enterprise

Beyond sheer computing power, the XE7740 is engineered for cost efficiency with a compelling price-to-performance ratio. By reducing reliance on unpredictable cloud accelerator usage and cutting egress fees, it empowers enterprises to keep AI projects on-premises—ensuring both security and savings.

“With AI adoption accelerating across industries, enterprises need infrastructure that is both powerful and practical. The Dell PowerEdge XE7740 with Intel Gaudi 3 PCIe accelerators delivers the right balance of performance, scalability, and cost efficiency,” said Venkat Sitaram, Senior Director & Country Head, Infrastructure Solutions Group Specialty Sales, India, Dell Technologies.

Preparing for the Future of AI

As AI technologies evolve, enterprises need adaptable infrastructure. The PowerEdge XE7740 provides a durable foundation for today’s workloads and tomorrow’s innovations, giving businesses the agility to pivot as AI adoption deepens.