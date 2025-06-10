Deloitte launches the Asia Pacific Agentic AI Centre of Excellence located in India, Malaysia and Singapore to accelerate scalable, trusted AI transformation

Deloitte has launched the Asia Pacific (AP) Agentic AI Centre of Excellence (CoE) located in India, Malaysia and Singapore, marking a significant investment to help organisations across the region harness agentic AI at scale. The CoE brings together over 6,000 practitioners across the Asia Pacific region, supporting a pipeline of AI implementations valued at more than US$1 billion. Closely aligned with Deloitte’s Global Agentic Network, which connects delivery centres across North America, Asia Pacific and EMEA, the CoE leverages Deloitte’s alliances and platforms to help clients design, build and deploy digital workforces at scale.

“The launch of the Asia Pacific Agentic AI CoE represents a significant step forward in how we approach human-AI collaboration in India. This centre positions us to help clients reimagine the very nature of work, going beyond automation and efficiency to unlock entirely new sources of value. We are already witnessing a shift from AI being used for incremental enhancements to AI serving as a catalyst for fundamental transformation, enabling businesses to redesign workflows, implement autonomous processes and build more adaptive and responsive operating models. Our focus is to help clients navigate this shift responsibly, building an AI-powered future that is innovative and resilient,” said Sathish Gopalaiah, President – Technology & Transformation, Deloitte South Asia.

Deloitte’s AP Agentic AI CoE offers organisations a powerful combination of deep industry insight and cutting-edge technology to drive meaningful AI transformation. Through its collaboration with NVIDIA, Deloitte assists clients through the Zora AI by Deloitte technology stack – an enterprise-ready suite of digital agents capable of autonomously executing business-critical tasks across finance, procurement, sales and marketing, etc., with speed and accuracy.

The centre will also enable rapid development and validation of Proof of Concepts (POCs) by providing centralised expertise, reusable tools and structured methodologies. It will streamline innovation by reducing development time and offering a dedicated environment for experimentation.

Speaking on the significance of the AP Agentic AI CoE for the Indian AI ecosystem, Saurabh Kumar, Partner, Deloitte India, said, “India’s thriving digital public infrastructure and deep engineering talent give us a unique springboard to pioneer agentic AI solutions that can serve domestic priorities and global demand. Using the Asia Pacific Agentic AI CoE, we will co-create sector-specific autonomous agents that embed India’s domain expertise while adhering to Deloitte’s Trustworthy AI principles. We aim to catalyse a new wave of productivity and position India as an exporter of trusted agentic AI innovations to the world.”

The AP Agentic AI CoE demonstrates Deloitte’s commitment to combining industry knowledge with advanced engineering, supported by 180 years of global business expertise, moving clients from experimentation to achieving scale.

Agentic AI represents a significant evolution in AI, enabling autonomous agents to independently manage complex workflows, learn continuously and adapt over time. For businesses, this results in enhanced efficiency through the automation of routine and advanced tasks, improved decision-making via real-time data analysis and scalable solutions that adapt to organisational complexity, all while freeing up human talent to concentrate on strategic innovation.