DSW launches AgenticAI: Enterprise-grade AI agents for banking & insurance

Data Science Wizard (DSW), a deep-tech enterprise AI company, has unveiled DSW AgenticAI, a production-ready platform that brings fully governed, explainable, and auditable AI agents to banks, insurers, and financial institutions. Designed to move enterprises beyond pilots and proofs-of-concept, the platform enables BFSI organizations to deploy AI agents at scale with enterprise-grade security, human-in-the-loop oversight, and compliance-ready governance.

Built on the foundation of DSW UnifyAI, AgenticAI unifies GenAI agents, AI/ML workflows, and audit-first governance into a single enterprise-scale solution, helping institutions accelerate time-to-value while maintaining transparency, trust, and regulatory compliance.

Transforming BFSI Operations:

DSW AgenticAI integrates data pipelines, AI models, and GenAI-powered agents into a cohesive platform. Key modules include:

Advertisement

DataOps: Real-time data ingestion, automated validation, lineage tracking, quality checks, and proactive alerts, all with built-in explainability.

AgenticAI Studio: A full development environment with lifecycle management, testing, monitoring, guardrails, and an Agent Dev Kit, along with customizable retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) pipelines.

Workflow Builder: Orchestrates AI models, GenAI agents, and enterprise logic into multi-step workflows, supporting agent-to-agent collaboration and complex process orchestration.

These capabilities allow BFSI enterprises to deploy AI agents in hours and complete end-to-end AI/ML workflows in days, reducing operational friction and accelerating decision-making.

BFSI Use Cases:

Early adopters are leveraging AgenticAI for sector-specific solutions such as:

InsurAInce: Claims orchestration, fraud triage, underwriting support, and customer engagement automation.

BankAI: Intelligent decision support for lending, compliance, fraud monitoring, and risk mitigation.

Executive Insights:

“With DSW AgenticAI, banks and insurers can deploy autonomous AI systems confidently, without compromising governance or compliance,” said Sandeep Khuperkar, CEO and Founder, DSW.

“By unifying data pipelines, AI/ML models, GenAI agents, and workflows, we provide institutions the transparency and trust required to scale Agentic AI in production,” added Pritesh Tiwari, Founder & Chief Data Scientist, DSW.

The platform also offers a non-disruptive upgrade path for current DSW UnifyAI users, integrating existing models with the new agent ecosystem immediately, making enterprise-scale AI adoption seamless.