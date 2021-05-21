Dukaan partners with Dunzo and Shiprocket

Read Article

Dukaan, a SaaS platform for online stores, has announced that it has partnered with Dunzo, India’s on-demand commerce and delivery platform, and Shiprocket, a tech-enabled logistics aggregation platform, to integrate delivery into the platform for a seamless retail experience. Pandemic-led surges in demand for home deliveries indicate a long-term trend that would become the upcoming normal in a post-pandemic world. Hence, it is essential that retailers prepare for the future by unclogging the obstructions to ensure more agile supply chain operations.

Shiprocket provides a fully automated end-to-end workflow from sending the inventory to dispatching and tracking orders, while Dunzo’s expertise lies in on-demand delivery that ensures customers get what they want when they want it. By integrating both capabilities into the platform, Dukaan’s 3.5 million merchants can not only automate their delivery systems but also acquire better control of their business with techniques to manage their deliveries across stores and consumers.

“While retailers are expediting digitisation to future-proof their business, it is essential to bring delivery automation capabilities into the mix. The strategic partnerships with Dunzo and Shiprocket, provide enhanced and automated delivery capabilities at the core of the platform. The growing demands of delivery tracking rest on bringing predictability to order service time and delivering a great experience for consumers and we at Dukaan are always working towards building a seamless future for the retail industry,” commented Summit Shah, Founder and CEO, Dukaan.

“Convenience has been the cornerstone of the experience. We promise at Dunzo. Whether it is users ordering groceries or merchants opting for our on-demand logistics, we aim to make everyday transactions in the offline world easy and seamless. Dunzo and Dukaan have partnered to empower merchants with better logistics, faster deliveries and greater economic opportunities in a rapidly changing retail environment,” said Kartik Mishra, Head, Strategy and New Initiatives, Dunzo.

Saahil Goel, Co-Founder and CEO of Shiprocket added, “The Indian logistics industry has come a long way with respect to the adoption of cutting-edge technologies. Automation has propelled seamless last-mile deliveries and empowered logistics platforms to meet the growing demand for eCommerce. We are delighted to join hands with Dukaan to extend our tech-enabled shipping services for frictionless delivery of goods. We look forward to a fruitful partnership.”

