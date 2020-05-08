Eightfold and EdCast team up to deliver AI-powered personalized career planning and corporate learning

Read Article

AI leaders’ partner to offer employers and employees integrated reskilling and upskilling based on personalized needs

Eightfold.ai, the inventor of the Talent Intelligence Platform, the first AI solution for enterprise talent needs, has announced a partnership with EdCast, the AI-Powered Knowledge Cloud company, to offer personalized career planning options and recommendations for skills development. The joint solution empowers employees to develop their own career paths and related skills to help them achieve their selected goals.

“The skills people need to pursue their career goals have never changed more quickly, but not enough employees have access to the right training or insights into their own career potential,” said Ashutosh Garg, Co-Founder and CEO of Eightfold. “With our mission of helping everyone find the right career path for them, partnering with EdCast helps us provide the right training for every employee to reach their career aspirations.”

In response to trending needs, including reskilling, self-service, and remote capability, the two organizations integrated their solutions so their enterprise customers can provide personalized career paths and learning opportunities to their employees.

“As EdCast helps its enterprise customers meet changing demands related to virtual learning and distributed workforces, we’ve seen how important talent management is to companies and their employees,” says Karl Mehta, CEO and Founder of EdCast. “The integration of our Learning Experience Platform with Eightfold’s Talent Intelligence Platform offers a seamless talent and knowledge management solution to help enterprises invest more effectively in their employees.”

The partnership integrates Eightfold’s Talent Intelligence Platform, a solution that uses deep-learning algorithms to provide career planning recommendations for each employee, with EdCast’s Learning Experience Platform, which uses AI to identify and curate learning content within an organization, organizing it based on many factors including skills and certifications. The joint solution gives employees the ability to discover the skills they should gain for their short-term and long-term goals and access the content that will help them develop those skills.

The Eightfold and EdCast partnership addresses critical needs within the modern workforce:

Defined career path: According to the Eightfold Talent Intelligence and Management Report 2019-2020, 68 per cent of surveyed U.S. employees say their employers don’t fully recognize their potential, and 64 per cent of employees said they would be more motivated if they had a clearer career path. Yet, 75 per cent of their CHROs and CEOs in the U.S. say internal mobility is a key focus. According to the study, most businesses haven’t delivered successfully on their desire to provide mobility for their employees, providing a gap that Eightfold and EdCast can fill.

Personalized corporate education: The growth in distributed work, more than just remote work, is a trend of many years that is now accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Employees need access to relevant information at the right time, at their own pace, and in a self-service manner.

Lifelong training: In order to upskill and reskill, employees need training not only when they onboard, but also throughout their career at a given company and beyond. Distributed organizations typically face challenges in employee development, especially during an era of remote-first working.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@expresscomputeronline.com