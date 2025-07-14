Elastic recognized as a leader in 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for observability platforms

Elastic, the Search AI Company, announced its recognition as a Leader in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Observability Platforms, marking its second consecutive year in this prestigious position. The evaluation highlights Elastic’s Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute in helping organizations enhance observability across complex, modern IT environments.

“Visibility alone isn’t enough; customers need rapid, context-rich insights to troubleshoot complex systems,” said Santosh Krishnan, General Manager, Observability & Security at Elastic. “Elastic’s recognition as a Leader reflects how our open, scalable architecture and AI-driven capabilities are transforming observability from reactive monitoring to proactive, real-time investigations — all while optimizing costs.”

Elastic’s leadership is anchored by key differentiators that include:

Advertisement

-Native OpenTelemetry integration: Allowing organizations to seamlessly leverage open-source instrumentation without complex connectors.

-AI-powered assistance: An integrated AI Assistant uses Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) for accurate, enterprise-grade responses to help teams rapidly troubleshoot and resolve incidents via natural language interactions.

-Zero-configuration AIOps: Built-in machine learning automates anomaly detection, forecasts trends, and uncovers patterns across observability data sources.

-Advanced analytics with ES|QL: Elastic’s piped query language simplifies complex investigations, enabling faster, deeper insights.

-Optimized for scale and performance: Elastic’s Search AI Lake efficiently manages petabytes of structured and unstructured data, delivering cost-effective storage without compromising retention or performance.

“By consolidating multiple tools onto Elastic, we reduced our root cause analysis time by 80%,” said Eva Ulicevic, Director, Technology, Architecture, Strategy, and Analytics at Telefónica Germany. “We also reduced incidents that could severely impact our business.”

Powered by Elastic’s Search AI Platform, Elastic Observability empowers organizations to monitor, troubleshoot, and optimize every layer of their digital ecosystem — from infrastructure and application performance to end-user experience.