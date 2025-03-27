EY India introduces custom fine-tuned LLM to accelerate AI adoption in the BFSI sector

EY India has unveiled a Custom Fine-Tuned Large Language Model (LLM) designed specifically for the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) sector, aiming to transform customer service and operational efficiency. As the industry shifts towards domain-specific AI models, EY India’s tailored LLM provides advanced capabilities, enhancing answer accuracy, intent recognition, contextual understanding, and sector-specific vocabulary, ensuring more precise and reliable AI-driven outcomes.

Built with a deep understanding of localized customer interactions, regulatory frameworks, and industry-specific terminology, the model supports multilingual functionality, including English and Hindi. Leveraging the fine-tuned LLAMA 3.1-8B instruct model, this AI solution addresses critical customer care challenges in the BFSI industry, driving measurable business impact, including up to 50% cost savings.

Industry-Specific Training & Optimized Performance

This BFSI-focused fine-tuned LLM has been trained on Indian BFSI domain data, enabling it to comprehend industry-specific terminology and queries more effectively than some of the most widely used foundational models. Scientific evaluations have validated its superior performance. This is made possible through Parameter-Efficient Fine-Tuning (PEFT) using Low-Rank Adaptation (LoRA) techniques, allowing the model to integrate deep industry expertise efficiently.

Mahesh Makhija, Partner & Technology Consulting Leader, EY India, stated:

“AI is reshaping industries and fueling economic growth. EY’s customised AI models are built to address the BFSI sector’s unique needs, empowering banks to optimize operations, strengthen risk management, and make data-driven decisions. By embedding AI into daily operations, banks can unlock new revenue streams, enhance financial resilience, and contribute to India’s leadership in the AI-powered economy.”

Scalable Deployment & Secure Infrastructure

EY’s custom fine-tuned LLM offers flexible deployment options, either on-premises or in a cloud environment with minimal GPU requirements, significantly reducing operational costs. BFSI firms can integrate this model across text-based channels (WhatsApp, SMS, website chatbots) and voice-enabled AI call center frameworks for seamless customer engagement.

Rohit Pandharkar, Technology Consulting Partner, EY India, remarked:

“India’s BFSI sector is leading AI adoption with innovative applications. By leveraging customised AI models like EY’s fine-tuned LLM, institutions are not only improving customer service with enhanced contextual understanding and regulatory compliance but also driving operational innovation. This forward-thinking approach highlights the sector’s commitment to responsible AI adoption.”

Unlike generic models, EY’s fine-tuned LLM minimizes hallucinations, mitigates regulatory risks, and ensures data privacy by being securely hosted within enterprise networks, eliminating concerns over cross-border data exposure.