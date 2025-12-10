GenAI becomes central to retail loss prevention, shows Zebra’s latest shopper study

As retailers across Asia Pacific—including India—grapple with rising operational pressures, shrinking margins and shifting consumer behaviour, Zebra Technologies’ 18th Annual Global Shopper Study reveals a decisive move toward intelligent automation. Over 87% of retail leaders now view GenAI and automation as essential to loss prevention, marking a significant strategic shift as the sector battles shrinkage and operational inefficiencies.

The study highlights another year of declining shopper satisfaction, both in-store and online. In APAC including India, satisfaction slipped to 75% in stores and 69% online, down from the highs of 2023. Inflation continues to shape shopping behaviour, with most consumers prioritising discounts, while expressing frustration with out-of-stocks, locked-up merchandise and limited self-checkout options.

“Retail’s future belongs to leaders who seamlessly deliver the ‘phygital’ experience through intelligent workflows,” said Subramaniam Thiruppathi, Director, Sales, India and Sub-Continent, Zebra Technologies. “AI, automation and improved workflows are enabling the speed, convenience and personalisation today’s shoppers expect.”

Frontline associates need faster access to information

The study shows retailers must strengthen frontline enablement. A striking 88% of associates globally—and a similar share in APAC including India—report difficulty accessing real-time information, disrupting customer service.

The majority of associates (nearly 90%) believe the right technology reduces stress, improves output and enables faster task completion, reinforcing the need for modern handhelds, communication tools and AI-assisted workflows.

Inventory Gaps and Shrinkage Still Affect Profitability

Despite mild improvement over last year, close to half of shoppers globally and in APAC including India still leave stores without intended purchases due to out-of-stocks or difficulty finding products.

Retailers are prioritising advanced technologies to close these gaps:

84% cite real-time inventory synchronization as a top priority.

Adoption plans for computer vision, RFID and GenAI continue to rise, with APAC including India showing particularly strong intent in GenAI (62%).

These technologies are increasingly viewed as critical to improving inventory accuracy, enhancing customer experience and reducing shrink-related losses.

Smarter inventory processes boost performance

Zebra’s research with Oxford Economics shows retailers can gain up to 1.8 percentage points in revenue and profitability from improved inventory workflows. Executives agree: inventory optimization is now one of the strongest levers for online and in-store profitability. Automation for real-time visibility and the rise of in-store digital ads and retail media networks are further strengthening performance.

Zebra’s acquisition of Elo expands its capabilities in digital engagement, helping retailers build richer in-store experiences.

Modern tools for the modern store

Zebra continues to extend its solutions portfolio—from ZD421 Desktop Printers and ZT600 Series Industrial Printers to the ZQ600 Plus Mobile Printers, along with Elo I-Series 5 and EloPOS Z30 displays—to help retailers improve inventory visibility, boost productivity and strengthen loss prevention.

“Shoppers deserve a seamless, dependable retail experience,” added Thiruppathi. “With advanced retail solutions, we are helping retailers build trust, foster loyalty and stay competitive in a rapidly evolving environment.”