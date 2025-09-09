Genpact rebrands as an advanced technology company, embraces ‘On It’ as new brand essence

New Delhi, India | September 9, 2025 — Genpact, long known for its process expertise and industry depth, is stepping into a bold new chapter. The company today announced a global rebrand that marks its evolution into an advanced technology and agentic AI solutions provider, celebrating the milestone with its leadership team ringing the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange.

The move comes as Genpact doubles down on its vision to be more than a services company — positioning itself as a partner that builds AI- and process intelligence–driven solutions capable of transforming business operations at scale.

“The move to agentic-driven solutions fundamentally reimagines how business gets done,” said Balkrishan “BK” Kalra, President and CEO, Genpact. “We are building something truly differentiated: a company where process intelligence and artificial intelligence work as one.”

This rebrand follows the unveiling of GenpactNext, the company’s updated growth model and strategic framework, shared earlier at its 2025 Investor Day. GenpactNext is centered on advanced technologies and agentic AI that can autonomously orchestrate complex business processes, making client operations faster, more responsive, and more resilient.

At the heart of the rebrand is a new tagline — ‘on it’ — which the company says embodies both its cultural ethos and client promise.

“‘On it’ is the essence of who we are and what we do,” explained Caitlin Blewett, Chief Marketing Officer, Genpact. “Culture is Genpact’s greatest competitive advantage. We don’t merely respond to change, we drive it — creating exponential value for our clients and employees. In a world that moves fast, we move faster. Simply put, Genpact is on it.”

The rebrand positions Genpact as part of a new wave of enterprises redefining what it means to be a technology company. By fusing domain knowledge, process intelligence, and AI, Genpact is signaling a future where operations are not just supported by technology but orchestrated by it — and where agility and trust remain central to enterprise transformation.