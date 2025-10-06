GlobalLogic and IRClass Systems and Solutions Partner to drive AI-led transformation across industries

GlobalLogic, a Hitachi Group Company, has announced a strategic alliance with IRClass Systems and Solutions Private Limited (ISSPL), formerly a division of the Indian Register of Shipping (IRS), to accelerate AI-driven transformation across critical industrial sectors including Oil & Gas, Marine, Power, Heavy Industry, and Construction.

The partnership will focus on co-delivering AI-powered digital solutions, combining GlobalLogic’s expertise in digital engineering, generative AI, and intelligent automation with IRClass’s proven domain knowledge in technical assurance, inspection, and regulatory compliance. Together, the companies aim to modernize legacy systems, enhance predictive maintenance, and enable data-driven decision-making across complex industrial environments.

At the core of the collaboration is a flexible co-delivery model—spanning referral, outsourcing, and joint execution—supported by GlobalLogic’s proprietary VelocityAI SDLC platform and guided by Responsible AI principles. This model ensures scalable, secure, and standards-compliant deployments while safeguarding data privacy and regulatory integrity.

“Our strategic alliance with ISSPL represents a powerful convergence of operational trust and digital innovation,” said Piyush Jha, Group Vice-President and Managing Director – Asia Pacific, GlobalLogic. “By fusing GlobalLogic’s digital prowess with ISSPL’s domain expertise, we aim to create agile, insight-driven solutions that not only enhance business performance but also address critical societal challenges — from improving marine safety and energy efficiency to enabling safer construction sites.”

Shashi Nath Mishra, Chief Operating Officer, IRClass Systems and Solutions, added, “This partnership strengthens our digital transformation journey by blending our legacy of precision and compliance with GlobalLogic’s AI-driven engineering excellence. Together, we’re reimagining how industrial quality and compliance evolve in the digital era.”

The collaboration aligns with Hitachi’s Social Innovation strategy, integrating operational technology, IT, and AI to build resilient and sustainable industrial ecosystems. Through this alliance, both organizations will jointly pursue large-scale digital transformation programs, delivering impactful solutions that advance both industry and society.