GlobalLogic expands Southern India footprint with new AI-first engineering center in Chennai

GlobalLogic, a Hitachi Group company, has strengthened its presence in Southern India with the inauguration of a new facility in Chennai. The center will serve as a Center of Excellence (CoE) for telecom, 5G, and AI-first engineering, reinforcing the company’s commitment to building next-generation digital platforms for global clients.

The new office, located at RMZ Milenia Business Park, Perungudi, was inaugurated by Dr. Palanivel Thiagarajan, Hon’ble Minister of Information Technology and Digital Services, Government of Tamil Nadu, in the presence of Mr. Bhaskar Kumar Verma, Regional Director – South, NASSCOM.

Designed to accommodate 500 professionals, the new facility complements an existing 300-seat center in Guindy, established through GlobalLogic’s 2023 acquisition of Mobiveil. Together, these centers will deepen collaboration with global telecom clients, accelerate delivery timelines, and advance AI-first engineering capabilities.

Currently home to over 800 employees, GlobalLogic plans to expand its Chennai workforce by 20% to cross the 1,000-employee mark by end of 2025, contributing to the company’s broader goal of a 20,000-strong India workforce and 35,000 global employees.

“India continues to be the cornerstone of our global innovation strategy. As we scale toward a 20,000-strong workforce in the country, Chennai will play a critical role in helping us deliver AI-first, cloud-native, and telecom-grade solutions at scale,”

said Piyush Jha, Group Vice President and Managing Director, APAC, GlobalLogic.

“Today, GCCs are innovation powerhouses, embedding AI into the core of global businesses. This facility brings us closer to our clients and GCC partners, enabling real-time co-creation and shaping the future of connected experiences.”

Echoing this sentiment, Vikram Puranik, Senior Vice President – Communications, Consumer & Media, GlobalLogic, added:

“With Chennai as a focal point, we’re investing in leadership, domain expertise, and advanced engineering to solve complex challenges in telecom — from 5G monetization and intelligent networks to AI-driven customer experience. Through our VelocityAI platform, we’re not just enabling transformation; we’re engineering tomorrow.”

With its strong R&D ecosystem and deep talent pool in networking, telecom, and IT, Chennai has emerged as a preferred location for GlobalLogic to scale its partnerships with Global Capability Centers (GCCs) across the telecommunications and media sectors. The city’s proximity to major GCC hubs will also enable faster collaboration and delivery for Fortune 500 clients.

The Chennai CoE will focus on hiring AI-first engineers and subject matter experts across software development, embedded systems, DevOps/MLOps, testing, and data analytics, enabling GlobalLogic to design and scale sophisticated digital platforms for telecom service providers and infrastructure leaders worldwide.