HCLTech recognized as a Customers’ Choice in 2024 Gartner® Voice of the Customer report for Public Cloud IT Transformation Services

HCLTech has been recognized with a Customers’ Choice distinction in the 2024 Gartner® Voice of the Customer report for Public Cloud IT Transformation Services.

HCLTech has been rated 4.9/5 in the report. This rating is based on 90 reviews, the highest number recorded for this study, received over an 18-month consideration period ending November 30, 2024. 96% of reviewers expressed their willingness to recommend HCLTech.

“HCLTech believes these achievements reinforce our clients’ trust in us and our focus on delivering customer-first, transformative solutions to drive scalable, future-ready cloud environments for our clients. Our CloudSMART framework, combined with our broad catalog of industrialized services, empowers businesses to migrate, modernize and innovate faster Vijay Guntur, Chief Technology Officer and Head of Ecosystems, HCLTechon public cloud infrastructure while harnessing the full potential of emerging technologies like generative AI (GenAI),” said .

The ‘Voice of the Customer’ is a document that synthesizes Gartner® Peer Insights™ reviews into insights for IT decision-makers. This aggregated peer perspective, along with the individual detailed reviews, is complementary to Gartner® expert research and can play a key role in the buying process of clients as it focuses on direct peer experiences of implementing and operating a solution.”

HCLTech was also acknowledged as a Leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Public Cloud IT Transformation Services.