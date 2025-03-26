HCLTech unveils AI-powered smart manufacturing solution on Google Cloud

HCLTech has introduced HCLTech Insight, an agentic AI-powered Industry Focused Repeatable Solution (IFRS) designed to enhance manufacturing operations with cutting-edge data insights and analytics.

HCLTech Insight leverages Google Cloud’s Cortex Framework, Manufacturing Data Engine (MDE) platform, Vertex AI, and Agentic Framework to deliver real-time intelligence, ensuring higher efficiency, productivity, and user experiences. By utilising AI-powered defect detection and anomaly identification, the solution empowers enterprises in industries such as automotive, aerospace, and electronics to improve production quality and cost efficiency. The inclusion of interactive dashboards and AI-driven virtual assistance enables manufacturers to address defects swiftly, minimising disruptions and maximising operational effectiveness.

Bridging the AI Adoption Gap in Manufacturing

Despite widespread enthusiasm about AI’s potential, many businesses struggle to implement solutions in real-world production environments. HCLTech aims to close this gap by combining its deep industry expertise with Google Cloud’s robust AI capabilities, facilitating a seamless transition from concept to production-ready solutions.

“Our research shows that while businesses are confident in AI’s transformative potential, few have successfully deployed production-grade solutions. HCLTech Insight, built on Google Cloud’s powerful technologies, will accelerate the journey from AI adoption to real-world impact,” said Vijay Guntur, Chief Technology Officer and Head of Ecosystems at HCLTech.

Google Cloud and HCLTech: A Strategic Collaboration

HCLTech’s collaboration with Google Cloud underscores its commitment to driving AI-powered manufacturing advancements. By integrating Google Cloud’s Cortex Framework and Manufacturing Data Engine with HCLTech’s generative AI and agentic capabilities, enterprises gain access to an intelligent, scalable, and highly adaptable manufacturing solution.

“HCLTech has demonstrated its deep expertise and commitment to advancing manufacturing analytics by using Google Cloud’s Cortex Framework with Manufacturing Data Engine to build HCLTech Insight-AI Agent. By combining Google Cloud’s manufacturing solutions with our leading generative AI and agentic capabilities, HCLTech Insight can provide our mutual clients with the tools they need to harness these insights and drive their manufacturing processes to new heights of productivity and efficiency,” said Praveen Rao, Global Head of Manufacturing at Google Cloud.

With this launch, HCLTech continues to solidify its position as a leader in AI-driven industrial transformation, helping manufacturers worldwide achieve smarter, more agile, and cost-effective operations.