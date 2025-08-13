Hitachi Vantara named GigaOm Leader; unveils industry-first S3 Tables in VSP One Object

Hitachi Vantara, the data storage, infrastructure, and hybrid cloud management subsidiary of Hitachi, has been named a Leader in the latest GigaOm Radar for Object Storage. The recognition highlights the company’s Virtual Storage Platform One Object (VSP One Object) — a next-generation object storage solution that has rapidly evolved since its debut in November 2024, now delivering industry-first native support for Amazon S3 Tables.

With this innovation, customers can transform unstructured data into structured tables and run high-performance SQL-based analytics directly on open-format data — eliminating the need for complex data movement, loading, or extraction.

“By enabling SQL queries directly on object storage, you eliminate the need for complex data pipelines and reduce infrastructure overhead, providing data lake simplicity with enterprise-grade power,” said Octavian Tanase, Chief Product Officer, Hitachi Vantara. “Our enhancements to the VSP One portfolio reflect a unified vision — a single control plane (VSP 360) and a single data plane spanning block, file, object, SDS, and mainframe storage.”

Why Hitachi Vantara Stands Out in GigaOm’s Evaluation

The GigaOm Radar for Object Storage evaluated 22 leading vendors based on their ability to address modern data challenges — from AI and IoT workloads to scalable, resilient storage. Hitachi Vantara earned high marks in:

Reporting & Analytics: Deep visibility into usage patterns, capacity trends, and performance metrics.

Storage Optimization: Automated identification of redundant or stale data to cut costs and free capacity.

Public Cloud Integration: Expanded AWS S3 API support, including S3 Object Lock and S3 Tables for enhanced data management.

Whit Walters, GigaOm analyst, noted:

“Hitachi’s VSP One Object serves as an enterprise-grade object storage component, providing scalable, secure, and self-healing storage for workloads like backups, archives, AI, and analytics.”

Purpose-Built for the Age of AI

VSP One Object supports open data formats like Apache Iceberg via S3 Tables — automating compaction, snapshot management, and metadata cleanup — all without requiring specialized teams. This capability makes it an ideal backbone for modern data lakehouse architectures.

Upcoming enhancements will include VSP One Block NVMe-QLC and TLC flash-based storage, delivering improved performance at competitive cost points — a critical advantage for enterprises balancing AI-driven workloads with rising storage demands.

By unifying block, file, object, SDS, and mainframe storage into one seamless data platform, Hitachi Vantara is positioning enterprises to achieve greater data availability, flexibility, and scalability — empowering innovation in an era where AI and analytics define business success.