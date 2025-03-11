Indian organizations face escalating cyber threats: Zscaler report highlights urgent need for zero trust security

India, March 12, 2025 – A new study by Zscaler, a leader in cloud security, has revealed a growing cyber threat landscape in India, with 59% of IT leaders expecting a major cyber failure within the next 12 months. Despite this, the report uncovers a stark gap between perceived preparedness and actual resilience, highlighting the urgent need for organizations to modernize their security architecture and embrace a Zero Trust, ‘Resilient by Design’ approach to cybersecurity.

The Reality of Cyber Resilience in India

The study, conducted across 12 countries, sheds light on the cybersecurity challenges faced by Indian enterprises:

97% of Indian IT leaders believe their cybersecurity measures are effective, yet ransomware attacks continue to surge, costing businesses billions annually.

Only 53% of Indian organizations have updated their cybersecurity strategy to counter AI-driven threats, leaving them vulnerable to modern attack tactics.

While 59% anticipate a cyber failure in 2025, an alarming 67% have already experienced such an event in the past year, indicating a rising frequency of breaches.

Leadership Commitment vs. Execution Gaps

Despite 57% of Indian IT leaders ranking cyber resilience as a top priority, investment in security strategies has not kept pace with the evolving risk landscape. The report also highlights a critical leadership gap, with 70% of Indian organizations failing to involve their CISOs in cyber resilience planning, leading to fragmented security strategies.

“The question is not if an organization will face a cyber failure, but when,” said Jay Chaudhry, CEO, Chairman, and Founder of Zscaler. “Proactive resilience is crucial in mitigating cyber incidents before they disrupt business continuity. Traditional security models relying on outdated firewalls and VPNs no longer suffice—Zero Trust is the key to defending against sophisticated AI-driven attacks. Leadership and IT teams must collaborate to build resilience that is ‘Resilient by Design.’”

Complex IT Infrastructure and Over-Reliance on Legacy Security

The study finds that 61% of Indian IT leaders cite complex IT infrastructure as the biggest roadblock to cyber resilience. While 94% acknowledge the potential of cloud-based security, many businesses remain reliant on outdated security models, leaving them exposed to evolving threats.

Moreover, only 43% of organizations actively engage in risk hunting, limiting their ability to identify and neutralize threats before they escalate. Adoption of advanced security strategies remains low:

Zero Trust micro-segmentation: 45% Deception technologies to mislead attackers: 39% The Future of Cybersecurity in India: Adopting Zero Trust and AI-Driven Defense

With GenAI-powered cyber threats on the rise and new regulations such as the DPDP Act mandating stronger data protection, Indian enterprises must rethink their cybersecurity approach.

“India’s rapid digital transformation presents tremendous opportunities, but also intensifies cybersecurity challenges,” said Ananth Nag, Vice President & Managing Director, India, at Zscaler. “To bridge the gap between confidence and preparedness, businesses must simplify IT infrastructure, leverage AI-driven security solutions, and implement proactive risk-hunting tools. Embedding Zero Trust principles will not only strengthen cyber resilience but also ensure compliance with evolving regulations while securing long-term digital growth.”