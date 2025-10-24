Infor launches industry AI agents and cloud migration offer

Infor, the Industry Cloud Complete company, has expanded its suite of AI-driven industry solutions with the launch of Infor Industry AI Agents, Infor Leap, and new process mining enhancements. Together, these innovations aim to help enterprises modernize operations, boost efficiency, and unlock greater value from their AI investments.

Built on Amazon Web Services (AWS) and powered by Amazon Bedrock, Infor’s role-based AI agents are designed for manufacturing, distribution, and service industries. They work alongside teams to automate workflows across supply chains, products, and projects, delivering continuous process optimization.

“Our new suite of solutions allows customers to harness AI with purpose and precision,” said Kevin Samuelson, CEO, Infor. “When deployed strategically, AI helps organizations thrive, but without industry-specific context, it can waste valuable time and resources.”

Advertisement

Industry-Centric Intelligence

Backed by Infor’s Agentic Orchestrator, the agents connect Infor and non-Infor systems using LangChain for orchestration and built-in governance for security and auditability. Leveraging Infor’s Industry Process Catalogs, they provide contextual understanding of workflows, compliance, and KPIs, enabling out-of-the-box efficiency.

Infor Leap: Cloud Migration Simplified

To accelerate cloud adoption, Infor Leap offers a fast, fixed-cost migration model with a “love it or leave it” opt-out clause. It ensures:

On-Time Delivery with data-first, prescriptive methodologies.

On-Budget Implementation via fixed-fee pricing.

Assured Value Realization through tailored deployment strategies.

Smarter Process Mining

Enhanced process mining capabilities now use AI to deliver faster insights, automate process summaries, and improve operational clarity across Infor Industry CloudSuites.

“Infor’s Industry AI Agents and GenAI Assistant have the potential to redefine how we operate,” said Jennifer Terry, Information Systems Manager, Xpress Boats. “They streamline processes, reduce manual effort, and deliver instant insights.”

“We now identify critical process issues in just a day or two — cutting time by 86%,” added Randy Yoho, IT Manager, State Electric Supply.

Analyst Perspective

“AI-enabled ERP systems like Infor’s are evolving fast,” noted Mickey North Rizza, Group VP, IDC. “Agentic AI brings more intelligence into workflows, improving decisions and driving automation.”

With these launches, Infor reinforces its mission to deliver industry-specific, AI-powered cloud solutions that enable organizations to transform with speed, confidence, and measurable impact.