Infor unveils industry AI agents and cloud migration offer to transform enterprise operations

Infor, the Industry Cloud Complete company, has expanded its AI-driven solutions for industry micro-verticals, enabling organizations to optimize operations across sectors including manufacturing, distribution, and services. The new Infor Industry AI Agents, built natively on Amazon Web Services (AWS) with Amazon Bedrock, along with Infor Leap, a cloud migration offer, help companies accelerate AI adoption and realize value from their technology investments.

Industry-Specific AI Agents

Infor Industry AI Agents are role-based, context-aware AI solutions designed to automate critical workflows and support teams across projects, supply chain, workforce, and product operations. Leveraging Infor’s Industry Process Catalogs and Value Maps, the agents offer micro-vertical expertise, real-time insights, and role-specific recommendations, helping employees make decisions faster and more efficiently.

Infor Agentic Orchestrator

Powered by the Infor Agentic Orchestrator, these AI agents integrate with Infor and non-Infor systems, using LangChain for multi-step orchestration and built-in governance to ensure security, traceability, and transparency. Customers can scale from single-task agents to multi-step process automation.

Infor Leap: Simplifying Cloud Migration

Infor Leap addresses delays and cost overruns in cloud adoption with fixed-fee implementation, on-time delivery guarantees, and a customized strategy to maximize ROI. The offering supports organizations looking to modernize ERP infrastructure and take full advantage of AI capabilities.

Enhanced Process Mining

Infor has upgraded its process mining tools with AI to provide faster, clearer process insights, generative AI summaries, customizable dashboards, and enhanced filtering options, enabling end-to-end business process optimization.

Customer and Analyst Feedback

Customers have reported faster issue resolution, improved efficiency, and reduced operational bottlenecks using Infor’s AI solutions. “Infor’s Industry AI Agents and GenAI Assistant have the potential to redefine how we operate… pushing us to work smarter,” said Jennifer Terry, Information Systems Manager, Xpress Boats. Analysts note that agentic AI is making ERP systems more intelligent, autonomous, and decision-ready.

Leadership Perspective

Kevin Samuelson, CEO of Infor, said, “Our new suite of solutions allows customers to harness the power of AI with purpose and precision. Industry-specific context is key—generic AI tools often waste valuable time and resources.”

With this launch, Infor aims to help enterprises across industries leverage AI and cloud technology to drive efficiency, agility, and growth.