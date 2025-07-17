Infosys launches Enterprise Innovation Lab for SAP solutions in Germany

Infosys has announced the launch of its Enterprise Innovation Lab for SAP Solutions at its Düsseldorf office in Germany. The lab will help global enterprises accelerate digital transformation by co-creating solutions that combine SAP Business AI, SAP Business Data Cloud, RISE with SAP, Infosys Cobalt, and Infosys Topaz.

Developed in collaboration with SAP, the lab provides a hands-on, co-innovation environment for clients to explore AI-led, data-driven strategies, prototype solutions, and scale enterprise transformation. It is designed to improve operational efficiency, decision-making, compliance, and security using real-time insights and advanced AI architectures.

The lab will also serve as an extension of Infosys’ global Living Labs network, offering clients immersive experiences and strategic support across innovation lifecycles.

Key offerings of the Düsseldorf lab include:

-Co-creation of industry-specific AI use cases

-Rapid prototyping and scaling of solutions

-Strategy design for cloud and AI adoption

-Integration of enterprise-wide data using SAP Business Data Cloud

SAP’s Thomas Saueressig emphasized the need for “faster, more flexible transformations,” while Infosys EVP Dinesh Rao highlighted the lab’s role in “overcoming adoption hurdles and enabling tangible business outcomes.”

With over 25 years of SAP experience, Infosys aims to fast-track cloud and AI innovation for enterprises through this initiative.