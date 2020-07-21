NEC and SITA announce global aviation partnership to deliver digital identity at airports

Read Article

NEC Corporation and SITA have announced a global partnership to develop solutions that enable a secure walk-through travel experience at airports, leveraging NEC’s I:Delight identity management platform together with SITA Smart Path and SITA Flex.

The partnership comes as airports and airlines increasingly look to low-touch and automated passenger processing in order to comply with new hygiene requirements following the global COVID-19 pandemic, in line with recommendations from Airports Council International and IATA.

Through the partnership SITA and NEC will further unlock the potential of seamless next-generation passenger processing solutions, making mobile enabled and touchless airport processes a reality. This will allow passengers to use their digital identity on their mobile phone whenever they travel at each step in the journey.

Passengers will use their biometric identity to check-in, make payments, drop their bag, as well as pass through security, immigration and boarding by simply scanning their face at each step. Key touchpoints will automatically recognise a passenger.

The two companies will collaborate to develop this solution by utilising both companies’ global presence in the market and the combination of technology for Common Use Platforms and Artificial Intelligence (AI) solutions.

SITA Smart Path and SITA Flex solutions are able to integrate mobile and NEC’s biometric technologies with existing common-use infrastructure and airline applications.

Masakazu Yamashina, Executive Vice President, NEC, said, “NEC is pleased to collaborate with SITA to provide ‘NEC I:Delight,’ which utilises NEC’s cutting-edge digital identity solutions that capitalise on biometrics technologies to deliver a unified customer experience across a wide range of services.”

Raffie Beroukhim, Chief Experience Officer, NEC Corporation of America, and head of NEC Global Aviation Center of Excellence said, “We look forward to this partnership with SITA and the opportunity to develop and implement the most advanced platforms at airports throughout the world, thereby contributing to the digitisation of the airline industry and making travel safer and more enjoyable.”

Barbara Dalibard, CEO of SITA, said, “In NEC we have another strong partner where together we are able to deliver to our airline and airport customers a more seamless, automated journey through the airport. We know that passengers value the benefit of a truly self-service experience. Leveraging SITA’s common-use footprint in more than 460 airports globally and NEC’s award-winning identity management technology, we are well placed to help our customers deliver a truly unique and efficient experience in the airport, particularly during these challenging times where there is increased focus on the health and safety of passengers.”

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@expresscomputeronline.com