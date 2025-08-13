NTT DATA, Google Cloud partner to fast-track agentic AI and cloud modernization

In a strategic move poised to reshape enterprise AI adoption, NTT DATA has announced a global partnership with Google Cloud aimed at driving agentic AI innovations and accelerating cloud modernization across industries.

The collaboration blends NTT DATA’s deep expertise in AI, cloud-native modernization, and data engineering with Google Cloud’s cutting-edge analytics, AI models, and distributed cloud infrastructure. Together, the companies will co-innovate industry-specific solutions, scale sovereign cloud capabilities, and invest in global go-to-market strategies to enable seamless enterprise adoption.

“This collaboration with Google Cloud represents a significant milestone in our mission to drive innovation and digital transformation across industries,” said Marv Mouchawar, Head of Global Innovation, NTT DATA. “By combining our deep industry expertise with Google Cloud’s advanced AI capabilities, we are helping businesses unlock new growth opportunities globally.”

From Vision to Industry Impact

The partnership targets key sectors — banking, insurance, manufacturing, retail, healthcare, life sciences, and the public sector — delivering agentic AI solutions that enhance analytics, decision-making, and customer experiences.

Practical use cases are already in motion:

Financial Services: Leveraging AI to enhance regulatory compliance and reporting via NTT DATA’s Regla platform on Google Cloud.

Hospitality: AI-powered Virtual Travel Concierge using Google’s Gemini models to manage over 3 million monthly customer interactions with multilingual, real-time personalization.

Strategic Focus Areas

Industry-specific agentic AI — powered by Google Agentspace, Gemini models, and secure data platforms.

AI-driven cloud modernization — using Google Distributed Cloud for scalable, secure deployments from data center to edge.

Next-gen application and security modernization — spanning mainframe modernization, DevOps, observability, API management, and SAP on Google Cloud.

Sovereign cloud innovation — delivering secure solutions for regulated industries via air-gapped and connected environments.

Google Distributed Cloud sandbox — enabling rapid prototyping and training with preconfigured deployment templates.

Scaling with a Dedicated Global Business Group

To power this initiative, NTT DATA has launched a global Google Cloud Business Group, bringing together thousands of engineers, architects, and consultants. The company plans to certify 5,000 engineers in Google Cloud technologies, ensuring readiness to deliver at scale.

“Our partnership with NTT DATA will help enterprises use agentic AI to solve complex industry challenges,” said Kevin Ichhpurani, President, Global Partner Ecosystem at Google Cloud.

Both companies are making significant sales and marketing investments to accelerate adoption across priority markets, building on their 2024 APAC co-innovation agreement and NTT DATA’s acquisition of Niveus Solutions, a multi-award-winning Google Cloud partner.

Real-world Transformation

Retail giant Carrefour is already seeing results. The migration of 380+ workloads to Google Cloud, consolidation of 100 legacy apps, and SAP HANA deployment has created a modernized e-commerce backbone for 200 hypermarkets, boosting agility during peak seasons and accelerating new service rollouts.

With AI adoption accelerating and global public cloud spend forecast to hit $723 billion in 2025 (Gartner), this partnership positions NTT DATA and Google Cloud at the forefront of enterprise digital transformation — marrying AI innovation with scalable, secure cloud infrastructure.