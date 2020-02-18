Ozonetel launches AI-powered speech analytics dashboard for call centres

Read Article

Ozonetel has launched an AI-powered Speech Analytics Dashboard for Call Centers. Speech Analytics is the process of analysing any voice recording using AI-based tools. This new tool from Ozonetel, will allow call center managers to track and analyse on-going calls in real time.

Typically, while all calls are recorded in any call center, only 10% of these recordings get assessed for quality and training purposes. Ozonetel’s Speech Analytics Dashboard tracks and displays a call center agent’s speech rate, speech volume, and the customer sentiment on each call. With this tool, businesses can now effectively analyse recordings and marketing departments can access live feeds from their call centers on customer sentiment, customer complaints.

Ozonetel’s Live Dashboard will allow managers to monitor on-going conversationsin real-time. In case of an angry exchange, mangers can choose to intervene and diffuse such conversation swiftly. Speech Rate analysis can be used to live monitor agents’ speech rate or tone and this data can be used to improve performance. This allows managers to see if agents are keeping their speech rate within range. Soon agents too may be able to see this data live on their dashboard leading to better training and quality instantly.

Speech Volume plays an important role in call centers. To best address a customer’s query, an agent must be audible. More importantly, the volume at which an agent or customer is speaking can indicate the quality of the call. A raised voice may indicate conflict. Businesses can set up alerts for supervisors to barge in and take over calls whenever either an agent or a customer raises their voice.

AI-based Sentiment analytics can automatically gauge customer sentiment for the duration of a call. For example, the Ozonetel Speech Analytics dashboard categorizes customer sentiment into happy, sad, fear, surprise, neutral, angry and dissatisfied. This helps managers keep a tab of overall call center performance, as well as individual agent performance.

Speech analytics for keyword identification allows call centers to run quick search to identify specific issues. For example, one can run a keyword search across all the call recordings for the usage of the word “sorry” or “not working” to identify service or product-related issues with ease.

Commenting on this new launch, Chaitanya Chokkareddy, CIO, Ozonetel, says, “This is an invaluable new tool to improve the quality of customer service. This dashboard can provide businesses with better feedback, and customers with improved service quality and faster redressal. In the future, businesses may use speech analytics to gamify call center representatives’ dashboards. The marketing department may use this data to keep a pulse on customer sentiment or to assess feedback on certain products or campaigns. Overall, with AI-powered Speech Analytics businesses can now tap into the vast data that call centers gather, leading to better services, and much happier customers.”