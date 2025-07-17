Pega teams with AWS to tackle legacy tech with GenAI

Pegasystems Inc. has signed a five-year strategic collaboration agreement with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to fast-track legacy transformation using generative AI. The partnership will combine Pega’s enterprise automation tools, including Pega Blueprint™, with AWS offerings such as Amazon Bedrock and AWS Transform to automate and accelerate modernization initiatives.

A recent Pega-Savanta survey revealed that 68% of IT leaders cite legacy systems as a major barrier to adopting AI and automation. The joint solution leverages agentic AI to streamline the transition to cloud-based systems—reducing technical debt while preserving business continuity.

Pega Blueprint, now powered by Amazon Bedrock, will enable secure use of leading large language models across the application lifecycle—from design to deployment. The agreement also strengthens Pega’s presence in AWS Marketplace and enhances migration tools for clients shifting to Pega-as-a-Service.