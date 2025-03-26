Quest Global partners with Rapidus to advance 2-nanometer AI chip solutions

Quest Global has entered into a strategic partnership with Rapidus Corporation, a premier Japanese manufacturer specialising in cutting-edge 2-nanometer (nm) semiconductor solutions. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the evolution of AI-driven chip design and manufacturing, offering next-generation silicon solutions tailored for high-performance and low-power applications.

Through this Memorandum of Cooperation, Quest Global will serve as a design partner for Rapidus, leveraging its deep expertise in 2nm chip design to support the development of AI semiconductor solutions. The partnership provides Rapidus with access to Quest Global’s expansive global client base, enabling both companies to drive innovation and deliver transformative AI products to existing and new customers.

Pioneering AI-Optimised Semiconductor Solutions

As a global leader in ultra-low-power AI chip design, Quest Global has a proven track record of delivering high-efficiency, high-performance chipsets. These designs have powered groundbreaking innovations, including:

First-of-its-kind AR/VR glasses

AI-driven smart helmets

Wearable technology such as smartwatches and earbuds

Computing engines for software-defined vehicles

By integrating AI algorithms with cutting-edge technologies—such as neural processing, image and video processing, augmented reality, and virtual reality—Quest Global enables its clients to enhance customer experiences and secure a competitive edge in the market.

Accelerating Time-to-Market with the Virtual IDM Model

The collaboration between Quest Global’s design expertise and Rapidus’ semiconductor manufacturing capabilities will provide clients across automotive, high-tech, IoT, industrial, and telecommunications sectors with advanced AI-driven chip solutions. Rapidus’ Rapid and Unified Manufacturing Service (RUMS) model is designed to accelerate time-to-market by offering an integrated approach to chip development, from design to front-end and back-end manufacturing processes. Working together as a virtual integrated device manufacturer (IDM), Quest Global and Rapidus will enable fabless companies to bring innovative silicon solutions to market faster and more efficiently.

Industry Leaders Speak on the Collaboration

Ajit Prabhu, Co-founder & CEO of Quest Global, emphasised the transformative potential of this partnership: “As we enter the era of generative AI, the semiconductor industry must establish new frameworks for the seamless design, development, and manufacturing of advanced AI-driven chips. This partnership enables a virtual IDM model that provides the silicon solutions global companies need. We are honored to contribute to Japan’s groundbreaking semiconductor initiative, where public and private sectors are working together to advance semiconductor technologies.”

Dr. Atsuyoshi Koike, CEO of Rapidus, highlighted the benefits of the collaboration: “Quest Global has demonstrated a strong affinity for our short turnaround time manufacturing services, particularly with RUMS. Their evaluation and feedback will help establish a strong foundation for customer acquisitions and product development. Additionally, by becoming one of Quest Global’s foundry partners, we gain access to their extensive customer network, which is crucial for securing design credibility. This partnership is a win-win for both companies.”

Shaping the Future of AI-Driven Semiconductor Innovation

As AI continues to revolutionise industries, the collaboration between Quest Global and Rapidus positions them at the forefront of semiconductor innovation. By combining Quest Global’s advanced design expertise with Rapidus’ cutting-edge manufacturing processes, the partnership aims to redefine the possibilities of AI chip technology and drive the next wave of semiconductor advancements.

This strategic alliance underscores the commitment of both companies to delivering pioneering solutions that shape the future of AI-driven applications and semiconductor technology.