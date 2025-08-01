Salesforce India Summit highlights responsible AI and customer-centric growth

India, August 1, 2025 — Salesforce, the world’s #1 AI CRM platform, successfully hosted the second edition of its Great India Sales, Marketing & Service Virtual Summit, drawing over 14,000 attendees and more than 56,800 registrations.

Centred around the theme “Intelligent Growth,” the summit sparked vital conversations around how AI, automation, data, and empathetic design are reshaping go-to-market strategies, customer experience, and digital transformation at scale.

The event brought together a powerhouse lineup of industry leaders, including Lieutenant General Kanwal Jeet Singh Dhillon, Saina Nehwal, Radhika Gupta, Dr. Ravi Shankar, and Stephen Hammond, EVP/GM of Marketing Cloud at Salesforce, who offered insights into how data and AI are transforming the marketing landscape.

Arundhati Bhattacharya, CEO & President, Salesforce – South Asia, emphasized the need for AI-driven transformation that balances trust, inclusion, and sustainability, stating, “India has the talent, the ambition, and the responsibility to lead this transformation.”

Sessions offered real-world case studies and actionable strategies to drive cross-functional collaboration, reimagine customer journeys, and deliver hyper-personalized, AI-powered experiences.

The summit’s resounding engagement signals a rising intent among Indian enterprises to embrace AI responsibly and scale innovation through intelligent, human-centric platforms.