Samsung, LG highlight food tech leveraging AI, IoT solutions at CES 2021

Samsung and LG are promoting their latest technologies on home cooking and meal services at the world’s largest tech expo, industry officials said on Wednesday, as they highlight connected and personalised experiences amid the pandemic-induced stay-at-home trend.

The two South Korean tech firms unveiled food tech services compatible with their home appliances leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions at this year’s all-digital Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2021.

At its press event for CES 2021 on Monday, Samsung introduced SmartThings Cooking service that uses technologies from Whisk, a British food tech startup acquired by the South Korean tech titan in 2019, Yonhap reported.

Samsung said the service, which is scheduled to be launched in the first quarter of the year in the United States and South Korea, is designed to deliver a “seamless culinary journey” to people who search, plan, purchase and prepare for their meals.

“An automatic Meal Planner powered by Whisk’s Food AI recommends meals for the whole week, makes shopping lists with the ingredients you need, and connects to grocery retailers for one-stop shopping straight from the Family Hub refrigerator or your mobile screen,” Samsung said. “Recipe instructions can be sent directly to synced Samsung cooking devices to minimize hassles and mistakes.”

SmartThings Cooking can recommend personalized recipes based on people’s tastes and preferences, according to Samsung. The service also help people’s grocery shopping through major retailers, including Walmart, Kroger, Instacart and Amazon Fresh, using the Whisk network.

Samsung said owners of its Family Hub refrigerators can manage their meal planning from the smart fridge as it comes with a full-screen dedicated board for the service. The company said Family Hub refrigerators can check what is inside the fridge and add missing ingredients to users’ online grocery cart for home delivery.

LG introduced food-related services that utilize its LG ThinQ platform on its panel talk event on Tuesday.

The company highlighted its “scan-to-cook” feature using LG ThinQ app, which allows users to have the right settings on their LG ovens for pre-prepared meals by just scanning the packaging’s barcode.

LG said its “scan-to-cook” feature will support meal kits from Tovala, a US-based all-in-one appliance and gourmet meal service provider, and products from household food makers, including Nestle and Kraft-Heinz, later this year.

In South Korea, LG has been forging partnerships with food companies including CJ CheilJedang, Pulmuone and Dongwon F&B in recent years.

“The idea is that although online shopping and meal kits and ovens are all different categories of products and services, as long as they are all parts of one task, we need to really connect them up,” said Park Il-pyung, the chief technology officer of LG, at LG Future Talk event. “And it’s that connection that really enhances the user experience.”

–IANS

