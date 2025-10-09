SAP’s AI-powered business suite ends the best-of-breed era

At its inaugural SAP Connect event, SAP unveiled a transformative vision for enterprise software, integrating AI, data, and applications into a unified Business Suite designed to replace the traditional best-of-breed approach.

“To thrive when volatility is the new normal, businesses need more than a patchwork of disparate applications,” said Muhammad Alam, Executive Board Member, SAP Product & Engineering. “SAP Business Suite combines AI, data, and applications to deliver smarter decisions, faster execution, and scalable transformation.”

At the heart of this evolution is Joule, SAP’s AI engine, now equipped with role-aware assistants that collaborate with humans in specific business roles. Each assistant orchestrates a set of specialized Joule Agents to execute complex workflows efficiently.

For example, a People Manager Assistant leverages a People Intelligence Agent to detect compensation anomalies, while a Financial Planning Assistant employs a Cash Management Agent to optimize cash flow. These assistants not only enhance individual performance but also collaborate across departments to address enterprise-wide challenges.

Breaking Down Data Silos

SAP also introduced Business Data Cloud Connect (BDC Connect) to bridge organizational and technological data silos. The solution enables secure, zero-copy sharing of business-ready data across SAP and partner platforms, preserving context without duplication.

Initial partnerships include Databricks and Google Cloud, expanding access to trusted data products for faster analytics and AI-driven insights.

Applications that Turn Data into Action

SAP’s AI-powered applications further extend this integrated approach:

-SAP Supply Chain Orchestration detects multi-tier supplier risks in real time and coordinates proactive responses.

-SAP Engagement Cloud personalizes customer, supplier, and stakeholder interactions using context-driven insights.

-Next-generation SAP Ariba brings AI to every stage of spend management, from sourcing to supplier engagement.

Together, these innovations create a self-reinforcing ecosystem of AI, data, and applications, enabling enterprises to accelerate intelligence, speed, and resilience in an increasingly dynamic business landscape.