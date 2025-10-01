ServiceNow launches AI experience: A new front door for enterprise AI

ServiceNow has unveiled AI Experience, a conversational, multimodal interface that brings people, data, and workflows together on one intuitive platform. Positioned as the “UI for enterprise AI,” it promises to simplify how employees interact with AI while ensuring built-in governance and security.

AI Experience is designed to eliminate decades of fragmented SaaS tools and bolt-on AI solutions. It offers voice, text, image, and web-based interactions through intelligent, role-aware AI agents that anticipate needs, take action, and drive outcomes at scale.

“Enterprises are tired of clunky user experiences that slow down work,” said Amy Lokey, EVP & Chief Experience Officer at ServiceNow. “With AI Experience, we’re unifying people and AI in the flow of work, empowering employees to collaborate naturally with technology.”

One major application is in CRM, where AI Experience transforms customer engagement from static record-keeping into proactive, AI-driven workflows. Routine tasks like ticket scanning, quote generation, and resolution tracking are automated, allowing employees to focus on building customer loyalty and driving revenue.

The platform also expands AI Control Tower, giving enterprises confidence with centralized governance and the flexibility to choose from ServiceNow’s own AI models or third-party providers such as Azure OpenAI, Anthropic Claude, or Google Gemini.

Early adopters including Adobe, EY, Pure Storage, and Thrive report faster service resolutions, better personalization, and stronger employee productivity.

Availability: AI Lens is available now; Voice, Web Agents, Data Explorer, and AI-powered CPQ will launch by the end of 2025.