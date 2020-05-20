Tata Capital’s TIA now on WhatsApp

Read Article

TIA, Tata Capital’s voicebot is now available to service customers on the instant messaging platform ‘Whatsapp’. Customers of the financial services provider, with their registered mobile number can now avail a host of simple and hassle – free services through the convenience of the smartphone app.

At Tata Capital, the financial services arm of the Tata Group, digital transformation is a continuous endeavor. The objective of the Company is to provide its new age digital savvy customers seamless and easy access to products and services. TIA on Whatsapp, is one such user – friendly platform which enables mobile -savvy customers to meet their service requirements.

The various service features available on TIA on Whatsapp are as follows:

View account and EMI details

Download documents instantly

Update customer details

Instant response to product related queries

Apply for a new loan or for a new product

Speaking about the TIA on Whatsapp offering, Abonty Banerjee, Chief of Digital and Marketing, Tata Capital says, “Whatsapp chat is the most preferred online mode of communication in India. With TIA now available on Whatspp, customers can look forward to an easy, interactive and real time platform to meet all their service needs. Also, this form of conversational service offering enables us to personalize our services. Tata Capital’s suite of digital offerings are aimed to be present at all possible touch points, and give the choice to customers to opt for the channel that they find most convenient.”

Prior to the launch of TIA on Whatsapp, Tata Capital’s customers are currently serviced through Tata Capital’s website, mobile Apps (both on android and iOS) , TIA, the Voicebot which is also available on Alexa and also as a Chatbot. With TIA on Whatsapp, Tata Capital has further differentiated their offerings and enhanced their ability to service customers instantly.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@expresscomputeronline.com