TCS and Weatherford deepen ties to power AI-led transformation in oilfield services

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), a global leader in IT services, has renewed and expanded its strategic partnership with Weatherford International, a leading North American oilfield service company, in a five-year deal that underscores the growing role of artificial intelligence (AI) and digital transformation in the energy sector.

As part of this enhanced collaboration, TCS will deploy AI-driven automation and process optimization solutions to streamline operations across Weatherford’s finance, HR, and supply chain functions. The aim is to reduce costs, improve scalability, and enhance organizational agility. Over the past seven years, TCS’ initiatives have helped Weatherford achieve nearly 50% reduction in total cost of ownership across key operational areas.

Girish Saligram, President and CEO, Weatherford International, highlighted the strategic significance of the deal: “With the energy sector undergoing rapid digital shifts, our renewed partnership with TCS ensures that we remain ahead of the curve. By leveraging AI and intelligent automation, we are not just optimizing processes—we’re laying the foundation for long-term growth and resilience.”

The agreement marks an evolution in TCS’ role, expanding from operational service delivery to strategic advisory—aligning Weatherford’s digital initiatives with broader business transformation goals. Debashis Ghosh, President and Business Group Head, TCS, added: “This renewal is a testament to the trust and outcomes we’ve built over the years. Our AI-led strategies have proven to unlock value at scale, and we’re excited to support Weatherford’s next phase of innovation.”

Beyond this engagement, TCS has a significant footprint in the global energy domain, working with four of the top five oilfield services firms. Its integrated offerings span consulting, cloud, cybersecurity, ERP, and next-gen digital technologies—designed to support enterprises in their journey toward greater efficiency and sustainability.

As Weatherford navigates a complex and evolving energy landscape, this partnership with TCS is expected to be pivotal in accelerating its transition to a more agile, tech-enabled enterprise.