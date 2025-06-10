Thales launches File Activity Monitoring (FAM) to Strengthen Real-Time Visibility and Control Over Unstructured Data

Thales announced the launch of Thales File Activity Monitoring, a powerful new capability within the Thales CipherTrust Data Security Platform that enhances enterprise visibility and control over unstructured data, enabling organisations to monitor file activity in real time, detect misuse, and ensure regulatory compliance across their entire data estate. As the only integrated platform provider that secures structured and unstructured data, Thales provides comprehensive monitoring and auditability for data types that were previously difficult to track.

In today’s evolving threat landscape, organisations must gain tighter control over unauthorised access and misuse of unstructured data, which according to IDC represents 90% of all worldwide data. File Activity Monitoring enables security teams to analyse and monitor the activity of unstructured data, including unexpected copying, downloading, and sharing of files such as emails, chat logs, media files, and application logs that can contain sensitive data. Real-time alerts, analytics, and encryption tracking further accelerate threat insights and protect sensitive data across the enterprise. This reduces exposure risks, supports compliance with standards like GDPR, HIPAA, and PCI DSS, and strengthens organisations’ overall data security posture.

“Thales’ innovative approach to File Activity Monitoring tackles key challenges like blind spots in hybrid environments, offering real-time visibility and smart anomaly detection — a potential game-changer for teams overwhelmed by false positives. By striking the right balance of depth and simplicity, FAM shows promise in helping us strengthen the SOC without added complexity. With tighter SIEM integration, it can sharpen response and let teams focus on what matters most. We’re excited to see how FAM evolves and enhances our data security.” Leila KUNTAR, Principal Information Security Engineer, Amadeus, said.

“As unstructured data grows rapidly across distributed environments, organisations need more integrated ways to track and safeguard their most sensitive information,” Todd Moore, Vice President of Data Security Products at Thales, said. “With File Activity Monitoring, Thales reinforces its leadership in enterprise data security by delivering real-time insight, intelligent automation, and unified visibility through a single, powerful platform.”

Thales has been a leader in digital security for decades in structured database activity. Building on this extensive expertise, customers can expect the same world-class experience that they’ve had with Thales, now extended to encompass unstructured data protection.

File Activity Monitoring strengthens DSPM by enabling security teams to:

⦁ Discover, classify, observe, and control sensitive data across on-premises, hybrid, and multicloud environments

⦁ Pinpoint where sensitive data resides, who has access, and whether it’s properly secured, in real time, allowing detection of suspicious behavior including unauthorised copying, downloading, or sharing

⦁ Transform static classification into dynamic risk intelligence through behavioral context

⦁ Apply strong encryption and other remediation techniques, including reconstruction of incidents quickly with audit logs in the event of a breach or policy violation and enabling strong encryption, to protect compromised or at-risk data

Built-in GenAI tools simplify audits, boost response, and cut complexity

To further simplify compliance and security operations, File Activity Monitoring includes a Generative AI-powered Data Security Assistant. This integrated chatbot helps teams query audit data, generate custom reports, and streamline compliance workflows, reducing the burden on IT and security professionals and making it easier to meet regulatory obligations.

“As technology evolves rapidly, our controls must be flexible enough to keep pace without adding complexity,” Moore said. “Automation and intelligence help overwhelmed security teams scale operations and focus on what matters most. With tools like our chatbot, they can ask natural language questions and get instant, actionable answers, accelerating response times and improving operational efficiency.”