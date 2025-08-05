Uniqus Consultech launches ‘AI UniVerse’ to power enterprise AI transformation

Uniqus Consultech, a global tech-enabled consulting platform, has unveiled its dedicated AI consulting practice — AI UniVerse — aimed at accelerating enterprise adoption of artificial intelligence across finance, risk, and sustainability domains.

Positioned as a holistic and purpose-built ecosystem, AI UniVerse brings together Uniqus’ domain depth in finance, risk, and ESG with strong technical capabilities in AI. The practice is designed to help organizations overcome the common barriers to AI success — including data complexity, infrastructure constraints, governance gaps, and lack of functional alignment — to drive sustainable business outcomes.

“With AI UniVerse, we are bridging the gap between AI’s promise and practical outcomes,” said Jamil Khatri, Co-Founder and CEO of Uniqus. “Our goal is to move organizations from pilots and experiments to deeply embedded AI-powered workflows, especially in finance and risk.”

Backed by recent Series C funding, Uniqus is investing in proprietary AI assets that will be embedded across its consulting services. The AI UniVerse practice is also supported by a strong partner ecosystem, including alliances with AI-native firms such as Lyzr, Cognida.ai, Anecdotes, Numeric, Cranium, and Portal26.

Abhijit Varma, Partner and Global Head of Tech Consulting at Uniqus, added: “AI UniVerse delivers end-to-end AI transformation — from foundational readiness and advanced data intelligence to generative AI and agentic workflow automation. We focus on secure, compliant, and evolving AI environments tailored to enterprise needs.”

AI UniVerse aims to empower clients to realize real business value from AI while addressing critical aspects like governance, security, and compliance — laying the foundation for enterprise-grade AI deployment.