UST, ThinkBio.Ai partner to advance AI-driven biopharma and healthcare innovation

UST, a digital transformation solutions provider, has entered into a strategic partnership with ThinkBio.Ai®, an AI-powered solutions company specializing in biopharmaceutical and healthcare R&D. The alliance aims to accelerate AI adoption across the life sciences sector, delivering transformative solutions that enhance research efficiency, clinical success rates, and patient outcomes.

ThinkBio.Ai brings deep expertise in oncology, immunology, neurology, and cardiology, along with AI-powered tools to address critical challenges in preclinical and clinical R&D. Its offerings include drug repurposing strategies, biomarker-driven patient stratification, and digital twin-enabled trial matching. The company’s flagship AI-enhanced Research Co-pilot (R-COP™) integrates seamlessly with existing Laboratory Information Management Systems, turning routine workflows into insight-driven research operations.

At the core of ThinkBio.Ai’s capabilities is the BioThinkHub™ data platform, which combines proprietary and public datasets to deliver expert-curated biological and clinical insights.

“This partnership will bring our AI and knowledge-based transformation products to UST’s digital transformation capabilities, helping clients stay competitive in a well-regulated, fast-evolving market,” said Pradeep Palazhi, Founder & CEO, ThinkBio.Ai®.

According to Anu Koshy, Life Sciences Cluster Leader at UST, “Integrating ThinkBio.Ai’s AI-powered R&D solutions with UST’s Gen AI and transformation expertise will accelerate time-to-value and deliver measurable impact across the research and development value chain.”

The collaboration will focus on building custom AI ecosystems for pharma, biotech, and medical device organizations worldwide—aiming to redefine how research is conducted and healthcare innovations reach patients.