Visakhapatnam’s first AI edge data center and open cable landing station launched

In a major step toward advancing India’s digital infrastructure, Hon’ble Minister for IT, Electronics and Communications, Real Time Governance, and HRD, Government of Andhra Pradesh, Shri Nara Lokesh, laid the foundation stone for Visakhapatnam’s first 50MW AI-powered Edge Data Center and Open Cable Landing Station (CLS).

The landmark facility will be built by Sify Infinit Spaces Limited, a subsidiary of Nasdaq-listed Sify Technologies, one of India’s leading digital ICT solution providers.

Spread across 3.6 acres allocated by the state government, the new AI Edge Data Center will support AI-driven enterprises and digital infrastructure, interconnected via the OPGW substation and at least two fiber networks. The project, estimated at ₹1,500 crore, will be completed in two phases and employ over 1,000 professionals during construction and operations, with a strong focus on local talent development.

The Open Cable Landing Station will further strengthen India’s digital backbone by enabling seamless undersea cable connectivity and low-latency AI compute capacity at the edge. Positioned strategically, the Vizag CLS will serve as a gateway connecting India to Southeast Asia — including Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, and Thailand.

“Visakhapatnam is fast emerging as India’s global digital gateway on the eastern seaboard. Sify’s world-class infrastructure will strengthen our state’s position on the global technology map and catalyze new opportunities in innovation, employment, and investment,” said Shri Nara Lokesh, Minister for IT, Electronics and Communications, Government of Andhra Pradesh.

“We are proud to enable Visakhapatnam’s transformation into a key hub for global connectivity and digital infrastructure. This initiative marks the beginning of our long-term commitment to strengthening India’s digital economy and advancing AI-led innovation at scale,” added Raju Vegesna, Chairman, Sify Technologies.

The project marks a defining milestone in Andhra Pradesh’s digital journey — positioning Visakhapatnam as a critical node in India’s AI and global connectivity ecosystem.