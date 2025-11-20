Zendesk brings AI support into Microsoft 365

In today’s hybrid and digital-first world, employee service has become a critical pillar for organisational productivity. From IT and HR requests to finance approvals, internal support teams are dealing with growing demand, rising expectations, and limited bandwidth. Recognising this challenge, Zendesk has expanded its long-standing collaboration with Microsoft to bring secure, AI-powered employee service directly into the Microsoft 365 ecosystem.

Through two new integrations — Microsoft Agent 365 and Zendesk Agent for Microsoft 365 Copilot — Zendesk is enabling organisations to deliver faster, more intelligent support without disrupting employees’ workflows. These integrations allow users to submit support tickets, track issue status, access knowledge articles, add notes, and even escalate requests — all from within applications such as Microsoft Teams, Outlook, Word, and other Microsoft 365 tools.

At the core of this innovation is Zendesk’s AI-driven Resolution Platform, which is now embedded within Microsoft’s trusted security and governance framework. Agent 365 acts as a secure control plane, autonomously managing Zendesk AI agents, prioritising and routing tickets, and ensuring seamless communication between employees and support teams. This not only improves response times but also enhances transparency, visibility, and compliance for enterprises operating in highly regulated environments.

For IT, HR, and Finance leaders, the benefits extend beyond efficiency. The tight integration provides full auditability, stronger data protection, and centralised oversight, enabling organisations to confidently scale AI-driven services while safeguarding sensitive information. As AI continues to reshape the workplace, this collaboration ensures that automation is not just powerful, but also secure, governed, and human-centric.

By bringing AI assistance directly into the flow of work, Zendesk and Microsoft are redefining how enterprises support their most valuable asset — their people. The result is a smarter, more responsive, and more resilient employee service model designed for the future of work.