Zendesk Completes Acquisition of Local Measure

Zendesk announced the completion of its acquisition of Local Measure, a leading CCaaS (Contact Center as a Service) and advanced voice solutions provider and long-standing AWS partner. This strategic move expands Zendesk’s customer experience platform into larger, high-volume service environments through Local Measure’s integration with Amazon Connect, AWS’s AI-powered contact center solution. The integration unifies digital and voice channels within a single intelligent platform, now offered as Zendesk for Contact Center, delivering scalable, secure, and flexible AI-powered voice and CCaaS solutions.

“Voice remains a critical channel for businesses to support customers especially with urgent or complex issues,” said Adrian McDermott, Zendesk CTO. “Enterprises need intuitive and flexible voice solutions to deliver seamless, high-quality experiences at scale. By combining Zendesk’s AI-powered platform with Local Measure’s advanced voice capabilities, we offer a scalable solution that adapts to our customers’ needs, streamlines workflows, personalizes interactions, and protects data. This strengthens our commitment to advancing voice technology and delivering comprehensive solutions that help customers overcome today’s challenges while building for tomorrow’s needs”

Local Measure’s platform transforms traditional IVR (Interactive Voice Response) by integrating AI-driven automation and real-time data to deliver personalized, dynamic voice experiences. This reduces agent workload while ensuring fast, accurate customer interactions. With advanced call routing and seamless integration of inbound and outbound voice channels, Local Measure supports Zendesk in evolving static IVR menus into more intelligent voice solutions. Leveraging AI agents to enhance and evolve IVR, Zendesk delivers smarter routing, proactive service, and better customer engagement — setting a new standard for next-generation voice messaging and scalable contact centers.

The intent to acquire Local Measure was initially announced in February 2025. The transaction was completed following satisfaction of customary conditions, including Local Measure’s shareholder approval and required regulatory and court approvals under Australian law. Zendesk is now focused on integrating Local Measure’s technology and expertise into Zendesk for Contact Center to accelerate innovation and deliver enhanced value to its customers worldwide.