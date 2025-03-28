Zendesk transforms customer experience with AI-powered resolution platform

Zendesk, a leader in Agentic AI-powered service, unveiled its Zendesk Resolution Platform at the Relate 2025 conference. Designed to revolutionize customer service, this AI-driven solution integrates Zendesk AI Agents, a comprehensive knowledge graph, automation tools, governance controls, and analytics, ensuring seamless issue resolution with minimal effort.

“The only metric that matters in customer service is resolution,” said Tom Eggemeier, CEO of Zendesk. “The Zendesk Resolution Platform ensures Agentic AI works effectively, resolving issues faster and more efficiently. With outcome-based pricing, customers only pay for problems that get solved—not for interactions or failed attempts.”

Built to optimize service delivery, the platform introduces next-gen AI Agents that learn and adapt, a no-code AI Agent Builder for tailored automation, and enhanced Copilot features that integrate seamlessly with tools like Jira and Slack. Its AI-powered Knowledge Graph and Generative Search provide instant, relevant answers, eliminating unnecessary searches. Additionally, the platform’s governance controls and automated quality assurance offer real-time insights, improving accuracy and efficiency.

Expanding its AI-driven capabilities, Zendesk also introduced Zendesk for Contact Centre, an enterprise solution powered by AWS and the company’s acquisition of Local Measure. With AI-enhanced voice capabilities, it simplifies setup and maintenance across geographies. Furthermore, the new Employee Service Suite brings Agentic AI to IT and HR teams, offering a service catalog, pre-built HRIS integrations, and a tailored agent workspace. The upcoming IT Asset Management feature will further streamline hardware and software tracking.

“As businesses in India and beyond seek smarter, outcome-driven solutions, Zendesk is uniquely positioned to meet these evolving needs,” said Maureen Chong, Regional VP, Asia and India, Zendesk. “By combining AI and human expertise, we empower organizations to navigate service complexities with agility and precision.”

The Zendesk Resolution Platform delivers a scalable, AI-driven approach to redefining both customer and employee service—ensuring faster, smarter, and more cost-effective resolutions.