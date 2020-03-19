ASIRT marks its 8th anniversary

Read Article

In March 2020, ASIRT completed eight years of its journey, having changed the Mumbai IT channel environment. Its biggest achievement is considered its focus on partnerships and collaboration through its widely acclaimed programme of ‘Consortiums’.

ASIRT has grouped its 200 member companies in to consortiums of about 15 members which became a veritable force of 10-15 SIs with varying and complementing skill sets.

Consortiums featured group meetings, sharing of expertise and skillsets, discussions, knowledge sharing and mentoring by Mumbai’s premier SIs of the “Chairman’s Club”. Many of these consortiums report partnering success stories, amounting to significant business.

Over its eight years of existence, ASIRT has brought together the Mumbai IT community through its monthly Tech Days, trainings, member bonding events such as cricket tournaments, parties, multi-day trips.

ASIRT also built its Gold Member programme to help members gain more business

opportunities and increase revenues. The Gold Member Program has become the

cornerstone of improving its members’ business standards and helping them scale

up their own skillsets and value offerings.

ASIRT runs an active grievance redressal team to help members sort out issues and problems with vendors and OEMs. ASIRT also acts as a strong liaisoning body to have meaningful dialogue with tax and other statutory bodies when required.

ASIRT is also looking to tie-up with IT associations across the country for enabling partnering and collaboration across the country.