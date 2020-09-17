AVAR concludes its virtual Cybersecurity conclave

Read Article

The Association of anti Virus Asia Researchers (AVAR) conducted its first online AVAR Cyber Conclave – India 2020: A Virtual Cyber Security Meet, which had more than 500 registrants. This is the first online event conducted by AVAR which regularly hosts international cyber security conferences.

AVAR is a platform for cyber security experts and organizations to collaborate and find solutions for the global challenge of cyber threats. AVAR is a non-profit organization with members from 17 countries and facilitates knowledge sharing, professional development, networking, and partnering.

AVAR Cyber Conclave – India 2020: A Virtual Cyber Security Meet focused on Artificial Intelligence in Cyber Security and Mobile Security and Vulnerability.

Vinayak Godse, VP – Data Security Council of India, presented the keynote address. Papers were presented by Aashiq Ramachandran – Independent Security Researcher; Lukas Stefanko – Malware Researcher, ESET; and Smit Kotadiya – Cyber Security Consultant, Check Point Software Technologies.

J Kesavardhanan, CEO of AVAR & Founder of K7 Computing, said “AVAR has regularly conducted such events across Asia every year since 1998. This is the first time we have held a virtual conclave and the tremendous response, with more than 500 people registering, reveals that there is a great demand for expert cyber security insight and collaboration avenues, across both physical and virtual platforms, in the fight against cybercrime. AVAR will continue to host such events and foster international cooperation among cyber security stakeholders.”

AVAR’s premium and highly awaited 23rd Annual Conference (AVAR 2020) will be conducted virtually from 3rd to 5th December 2020. The online event will feature several discussions on a wide range of cyber security advancements and concerns and include participation from a cross-spectrum of cyber security stakeholders including researchers, though leaders, policy makers, and industry analysts.

