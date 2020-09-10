IAMCP India elects its new board for FY 20-21

Read Article

International Association of Microsoft Channel Partners or IAMCP India, a body which comprises of Microsoft channel partners across India recently announced the formation of their new board for FY 20-21. The board comprises of elected members from various India chapters.

The IAMCP India conducted their annual elections based on the bye-laws of IAMCP International. Each of the chapters I.e. Delhi, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Pune and Chennai initiated the process of election to their local chapter board. The elected chapter member then nominated the members for the India Board.

The newly formed India Board comprises of Anandi Krishnan (Xencia), Ashish Kamotra(Adapt Solutions), Chetan Shah(XpressCloud), Debasish Pramanik(SysTools), Koushik K(Network Gain), Mangesh Divekar(Sunbridge India), Munesh Jadoun(ZNet), Namrata Gupta(Synoverge), Nazmeen Ansari(Matrix 3D) and Suresh Ramani (Techgyan).

The board held their first meeting on 13th August 2020 and elected Suresh Ramani as the IAMCP India President.

Suresh Ramani on this occasion said “IAMCP India in last few years have become a successful platform for P2P or partner to partner opportunities. Microsoft Channel partners are able to collaborate on their complementary skills to win deals and customers. There haven’t been a day where we haven’t seen partners sharing opportunities without fear with other partners( who can potentially be their competition) and win deals in a transparent manner.”

He further added “ Keeping the current challenges which partners are facing we have a few objectives for FY 2020-21

1. To prove a Platform to Microsoft Partners to collaborate on Digital Transformation Projects of their Customers to create win-win situation

2. To help the large segment of Tier 2 and Tier 3 Partners of Microsoft to better navigate the Microsoft Eco system by providing them with timely guidance.

3. Become a self help Community of the Microsoft Partners ; for the Microsoft Partners ; by the Microsoft Partners.

One of the key initiatives that we are scaling up is the ISV Club where we are show casing the Partners Solutions for Customers and Partners alike. We also want to grow the Community to many more parts of India so that more Partners can benefit from being a part of the Vibrant Community”.

