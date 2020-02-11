IAMCP Mumbai Chapter holds its monthly meeting

Read Article

IAMCP India West (Mumbai) held its monthly chapter meeting with a packed room and strategically curated agenda. Meeting included running through key IAMCP membership take away, 60 seconds attendee elevator pitch, keynote session on Microsoft 365 Compliance & Security, featured P2P success story followed by a lucky draw. Neeraj Gargi, Secretory – IAMCP India West started with the Introduction of IAMCP and key IAMCP membership benefits. He shared the information on newly incorporated chapters in APAC region.

Nilesh Yavalkar, Cloud Solution Architect – Microsoft, as keynote speaker, spoke on Microsoft 365 Compliance and Security. He explained how Security and compliance have become an important tool for businesses in today’s highly vulnerable IT environment. He also explained how Microsoft partners can establish their practice in Security and Compliance space.

Neeraj presented featured P2P story recently curated within IAMCP India west chapter. Ngenious Solutions partnered with Techgyan to deliver end to end solution to a customer who was willing to migrate from Google mail to Office 365. Mayuri from Ngenious shared how partnering helped them to achieve customer satisfaction.

The Meeting was concluded with announcing Vimesh Avlani from Graftronics as a lucky draw winner for the evening.

IAMCP is the world’s largest association of Microsoft channel partners and manages more than 85 chapters and 2000 members across the globe. IAMCP membership has been delivering incremental value to its members through its four core pillars PACE – Partnering, Advocacy, Community and Education.