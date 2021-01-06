Genpact acquires data analytics Firm Enquero

Read Article

Global professional services company Genpact on Tuesday said it has acquired Enquero, a firm that offers data engineering and data-led digital transformation services, for an undisclosed sum.

Genpact said that acquisition will accelerate its ability to leverage data and cloud technologies to drive digital transformation services through advanced analytics.

“I am excited that Arvinder Pal Singh and the very talented Enquero team are joining Genpact at a time when we are seeing strong demand from our clients for exactly these types of solutions to help them navigate and win in challenging markets,” said ‘Tiger’ Tyagarajan, CEO, Genpact.

Singh will continue to lead the business, which will be rebranded Enquero, a Genpact company, and all Enquero employees will join Genpact.

“We started Enquero in 2014 in Silicon Valley to help organisations better leverage data and cloud technologies,” said Singh, CEO, Enquero.

“Genpact’s domain, process and technology leadership, global footprint, scale, and extensive client base will help both Genpact and Enquero, as a combined force, scale our solutions to transform even more organisations.”

With notable strengths in industries such as high tech and consumer goods, Enquero extends Genpact’s strong foundation of existing capabilities in delivering end-to-end transformation to enterprise clients.

–IANS

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]